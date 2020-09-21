HULKMAN Unveils Alpha Series: World's First Smart Jump Starter with 5-in-1 Functions

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HULKMAN, the world's leader in the car accessories industry, today unveiled the Alpha series, the world's first smart jump starter that offers 5-in-1 functions at a very reasonable price. Head over to our Kickstarter landing page to order yours today and help us finish wrapping up production.

"I've lost count of the number of times I've had to wait forever for someone to give my car a jump start after I've broken down on the road. This revolutionary product is going to make life so much easier, especially for a vintage car owner like me."

-Robin Wiggins, HULKMAN TRIBE Facebook Member

The roads can be dangerous if you buy a car accessory that does not meet the highest standard. That's why we here at HULKMAN have put our years of experience in R&D, design, and production into creating the Alpha series. Here are some highlights of the newest technology:

Enjoy ease of use with a 3.3-inch ultra-large screen

The Alpha series is the most advanced product series in the market, boasting intelligent matching technology to make the product ready to automatically jump-start and a digital screen that is easy to use and understand. In just three quick steps, you can jump-start your car and hit the road.

Safety always comes first at HULKMAN

Poor quality jumper cables and batteries can lead to a fire or even explosion. HULKMAN offers 100% hyper-safe no spark protection that can help you protect your car battery. The clamp has also been specially designed with greater rubber coverage to provide you with more safety and peace of mind while using it. Also, the Alpha series is multifunctional, enabling you to use it as an SOS, emergency, or regular light.

Works under extreme conditions like no other

Cold temperatures slow down the chemical reactions required inside a battery to produce enough current to power a jump starter. Once that happens, it is difficult to start a car engine. HULKMAN has had a series of breakthroughs in the development of preheating technology so that even under extreme cold weather conditions of -40° C (40° F), the Alpha series can start your car within one second. Furthermore, our product is designed with an IP65 rating, which means it is water-resistant, dust-tight, and has fall protection.

Compact yet powerful

With an ultra-large battery capacity of 32000mAh and a peak voltage of 4000A, the Alpha 100 can cover jump starter needs in all 12V vehicles. Plus, with a long battery life, you will be covered for 18 months without even having to charge the product once.

A true time-saver

Disaster always seems to strike at the worst possible time. You are on the way to pick up your date and your car is dead. What's worse is that your jump starter is dead too. Don't worry, HULKMAN has integrated 65W speed charging technology. So, even if there is no battery life, our jump starters can be quickly charged to jump start your car in just 5 minutes. That is faster than other regular jump starters in the market. #CarEmergencyLifeSaver

HULKMAN's jump starter is a game-changer in the industry and is designed with every car owner in mind so that they can use them easily and safely.

More than a jump starter:

Works as a charger, with Type-C PD 18W and USB QC 3.0

Charge AirPods 2 x 50.56 times



Charge iPhone 11 Pro x 6.5 times



Charge Apple Watch x 68.8 times



Charge iPad Mini 2020 x 3.84 times



Charge GoPro HERO7 x 16.48 times



Charge DJI Mavic Air 2 x 5.76 times

Use as a light, with 200 lumens

Substitute as a power source for an outdoor fridge or mini power station

About HULKMAN

HULKMAN was created by product-driven entrepreneurs with the purpose of redefining the car accessories industry. We believe that investing in R&D and product design can make every user experience better. We also believe technology should be easily accessible to everyone, which is why we strive to ensure our product line is affordable.

We are a group of seasoned professionals that worked at top-tier technology companies across all business sectors, and we all share a deep passion for the car industry. Using our rich experience and product knowledge, we aim to showcase the world's smartest and most innovative HULKMAN product.

For more information, please visit: www.hulkman.com

Media Contact:

Elayna, Marketing Lead: [email protected]

Tracey, PR: [email protected]

Related links:

Kickstarter Campaign Page: https://bit.ly/2ZSGsTU

Brand Official Website: www.hulkman.com

SOURCE HULKMAN

Related Links

http://www.hulkman.com

