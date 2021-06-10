Hull Street Energy Closes On Acquisition Of Waterbury Generation From ENGIE North America

BETHESDA, Md., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hull Street Energy has acquired 100% of the ownership interests in the Waterbury Generation facility from a subsidiary of ENGIE North America. The facility is in Waterbury, Connecticut and provides 96 megawatts of flexible, fast start natural gas power generation capacity to the New England region.

The Waterbury facility and employees will be high-quality additions to Hull Street Energy's portfolio of transition-critical power infrastructure. Through this acquisition, the firm will be able to help support state, local community and other stakeholders integrate new variable renewable energy resources and meet regional reliability standards, as New England states work to achieve their climate and renewable energy goals.

Hull Street Energy affiliates now own 53 power generation stations providing over 1,000 MW of renewable, gas-fired, and dual-fueled generation capacity to support grid operations throughout the United States.

Troutman Pepper LLP acted as legal counsel to Hull Street Energy.

About Hull Street Energy, LLC

Hull Street Energy is a private equity firm that specializes in deploying capital into the power sector as it decarbonizes. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, the team leverages its decades of experience and unique knowledge of North American electricity infrastructure, fundamentals and grid operations, including fuel inputs, commodity contract structuring, renewable and fossil powered generation assets, energy storage, transmission and distribution systems, and electricity demand-side businesses to build value for stakeholders. For further information about Hull Street Energy please see www.hullstreetenergy.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Hull Street Energy, LLC

Related Links

www.hullstreetenergy.com

