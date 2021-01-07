Hull Tactical Asset Allocation, LLC Announces Strategy Udpate

CHICAGO, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hull Tactical Asset Allocation, LLC, announces a change in the strategy emphasis of their exchange traded product- Hull Tactical US ETF (HTUS). HTUS was launched on June 25, 2015 and is an actively managed exchange traded fund (ETF) driven by proprietary, quantitative trading models designed to provide consistent long-term capital appreciation from investments in the U.S. stock market.

In addition to market timing strategies developed by creating an ensemble of statistical models, the fund will now also include a dynamic allocation to index options. In addition to attempting to enhancing returns, this addition adds the diversifying factors of the volatility and skewness premia to the equity premium and market-timing alpha.

"By including mispriced options in our strategies we hope to improve the fund's risk-return profile", said Blair Hull, Founder and Chairman of Hull Tactical.

Currently, approximately 45% of HTUS's equity exposure comes from S&P 500 exposure, 45% is allocated to the market-timing models, and 10% is allocated to S&P 500 options. These allocations will change, depending on market conditions and model performance.

Carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risk factors, charges and expenses before investing. This and additional information can be found in the Fund's prospectus, which may be obtained by visiting www.hulltacticalfunds.com. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Investments in smaller companies typically exhibit higher volatility. The Fund will invest in (and short) exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The Fund will be subject to the risks associated with such vehicles. The Fund may also invest in leveraged and inverse ETFs. Inverse and leveraged ETFs are designed to achieve their objectives for a single day only. For periods longer than a single day, leveraged or inverse ETFs will lose money when the performance of the underlying index is flat over time, and it is possible that a leveraged or inverse ETF will lose money over time even if the level of the underlying index rises or, in the case of an inverse ETF, falls In addition, shareholders indirectly bear fees and expenses charged by the underlying ETFs, as well as the Fund's direct fees and expenses. The Fund may invest in derivatives, including futures contracts and options, which are often more volatile than other investments and may magnify the Fund's gains or losses. There is no assurance that the objectives of any strategy will be achieved or will be successful. Diversification does not ensure a profit or guarantee against a loss.

Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC serves as the investment adviser. HTAA, the investment sub-adviser, and Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC, the trading sub-adviser, serve as sub-advisers. The Funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co. (1 Freedom Valley Drive, Oaks, PA 19456), which is not affiliated with Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC or any of its affiliates. HTAA is not affiliated with Exchange Traded Concepts, LLC, or any of its affiliates, or with SEI Investments Distribution Co.

SOURCE Hull Tactical Funds

