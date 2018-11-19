Hulu and Global Anime Powerhouse Funimation Ink Expanded Partnership to Offer Unprecedented Access to Internationally Popular Anime Content

SANTA MONICA, Calif. and FLOWER MOUND, Texas, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Hulu and Funimation, a subsidiary of Sony Pictures Television (SPT), announced a multi-year partnership and output deal. The monumental deal marks Hulu's largest agreement for anime programming to date and will significantly expand its anime collection with new subtitled and dubbed titles from Funimation, the leading anime distributor, each year. With millions of hours of anime streamed over the past year, Hulu is streaming home to one of the most comprehensive collections of anime programming in the U.S.

The new deal will grant Hulu a first look at U.S. streaming video on-demand rights to future anime series produced and released by Funimation beginning in 2019, and will make Hulu and Funimation the co-exclusive premiere destinations to certain new subtitled anime hits day and date with the worldwide premiere in Japan. It also broadens Hulu and Funimation's previously-existing agreement and will make both Hulu and Funimation the co-exclusive U.S. premiere homes to dozens of highly-anticipated, new anime titles each year.

Hulu and Funimation continue to be the only platforms in the U.S. to stream all subbed and dubbed episodes of top anime hits including My Hero Academia, Attack on Titan and Tokyo Ghoul. Through its previous partnership with Funimation, Hulu has been home to an impressive list of titles from Funimation. Funimation's expansive catalog of anime titles currently includes more than 600 shows offering over 10,000 hours of subtitled and dubbed entertainment.

"This expansive agreement, which symbolizes both companies' shared commitment to anime, along with the support of SPT, further cements Funimation's position as a global leader in anime distribution," said Gen Fukunaga, President and CEO at Funimation. "It will fuel the acquisition of new titles and provide both Funimation and Hulu subscribers with access to the very best in anime that Japan has to offer."

"Funimation has been a longtime partner of ours, and together we have curated a full library of the most sought-after anime series from all over the world on Hulu," said Lisa Holme, Hulu's VP of Content Acquisition. "With this new deal, we are doubling-down on our investment to continue growing our world class anime offering with even more shows that we know our viewers love to watch."

The deal further expands Hulu's world class collection of top anime hits. In addition to its extensive partnership with Funimation, Hulu has remained committed to expanding and curating its library with some of the most sought-after anime series and brands. Today, Hulu offers one of the most comprehensive library of anime series available through a subscription streaming service including hit series Naruto Shippuden, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, One-Punch Man, Sailor Moon and Sword Art Online, as well as an extensive offering of exclusive simulcast and exclusive dubbed episodes.

In addition to a robust anime offering, Hulu offers thousands of episodes of premium animated content and is now the exclusive subscription streaming home to the largest offering of animated hits including Emmy-winning comedies Bob's Burgers and Family Guy, as well as American Dad!, South Park, Rick and Morty, Robot Chicken, Adventure Time and more.

About Hulu

Hulu is a leading premium streaming service that offers instant access to live and on demand channels, original series and films, and a premium library of TV and movies to more than 20 million subscribers in the U.S. Since its launch in 2008, Hulu has consistently been at the forefront of entertainment and technology. Hulu is the only streaming service that offers both ad-supported and commercial-free current season shows from the largest U.S. broadcast networks; libraries of hit TV series and films; and acclaimed Hulu Originals including Emmy® and Golden Globe® Award-winning drama The Handmaid's Tale, Emmy®-nominated series I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman, Emmy®-nominated series The Looming Tower, Future Man, Marvel's Runaways, Castle Rock, The First and Golden Globe-nominated comedy Casual, as well as upcoming series Catch-22, Ramy and Little Fires Everywhere. In 2017, Hulu added live news, entertainment and sports from 21st Century Fox, The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal, CBS Corporation, The CW, Turner Networks, A+E Networks and Scripps Networks Interactive to its offerings – making it the only TV service that brings together live, on-demand, originals, and library content all in one place, across living room and mobile devices.

About Funimation

Funimation, a subsidiary of Sony Pictures Television, is the global leader in the world of anime. A fully integrated, next-generation entertainment studio, the company's fan-first philosophy is anchored in its omnichannel approach to its immersive offerings. From streaming and home entertainment to theatrical distribution and broadcast, Funimation's commitment to character-driven storytelling, combined with tech innovation and key distribution partnerships, provides audiences with multiple and meaningful touchpoints to connect with this immersive world. FunimationNow, a next generation streaming service, provides subscribers with instant access to their favorite sub and dub shows in ad-free HD on the widest array of platforms – including smartphones, tablets, TVs and gaming consoles. For more information about Funimation, visit funimation.com. Funimation Films, the theatrical division of Funimation, acquires and distributes both anime and live action movies from prominent international filmmakers that appeal to the interests and passion of all types of fans throughout North America and its highly anticipated feature, Dragon Ball Super: Broly will be released in the U.S. and Canada on January 16, 2019. For more information about Funimation, visit www.funimation.com.

About Sony Pictures Television

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) is one of the television industry's leading content providers, producing and distributing programming worldwide in every genre and for every platform. In addition to managing one of the industry's largest libraries of award-winning feature films, television shows and formats, SPT is home to a thriving global production business operating 21 wholly-owned or joint venture production companies in 12 countries around the world. Sony Pictures Television is a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company.

