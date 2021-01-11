Humacyte CEO Dr. Laura Niklason to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference January 11

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Humacyte, Inc., a leading innovator in regenerative medicine and biotechnology, announced that Founder and CEO Laura Niklason, M.D., Ph.D. will present virtually at the 39th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 11 at 8:05 a.m. EST. Dr. Niklason will present an overview of Humacyte's groundbreaking regenerative medicine therapies, including its extensive technology platform, product pipeline, and late-stage clinical programs in vascular trauma repair and AV access for hemodialysis.

The annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference is the largest and most informative healthcare investment symposium in the industry, bringing together industry leaders, emerging fast-growth companies, innovative technology creators, and members of the investment community. With speakers from more than 400 public and private companies and 8,000 participants, the three-day invite only conference is the largest healthcare investment symposium of its kind.

The audio webcast of Dr. Niklason's presentation will be streamed online and can be accessed here. https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare21/sessions/35813-humacyte-inc/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc., a privately held regenerative medicine company based in Durham, North Carolina, is pioneering the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, universally implantable, bioengineered human tissues designed to improve the lives of patients and transform the practice of medicine. Our technology has the potential to overcome limitations in existing standards of care and address the lack of significant innovation in products that support tissue repair, reconstruction and replacement. Leveraging our novel, best-in-class, scalable technology platform, we are developing proprietary, bioengineered, acellular human tissues that are designed to regenerate and have been demonstrated to become the patient's own living tissue. Our goal is to develop and manufacture these tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. These efforts, if approved, would benefit people with traumatic vascular injuries, End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD), and peripheral arterial disease (PAD); and could potentially help patients needing vascular reconstruction and Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG). Humacyte was co-founded in 2004 by Laura Niklason, M.D., Ph.D., a world leader in cellular therapies/regenerative medicine; biomedical engineer Dr. Shannon Dahl; and molecular biologist Dr. Juliana Blum. Visit humacyte.com for more information.

