Human Academy Japanese Language School's Online E-commerce Platform Now Equipped with Multi-currency Credit Card Payment Function

TOKYO, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Academy Japanese Language School, the Japanese education division of an education company, Human Academy Co., Ltd., headquartered in Shinjuku, Tokyo, will be introducing a multi-currency credit card payment function to its latest e-commerce platform "Human Academy Japanese Language School Plus" to provide more options to learn Japanese, other than physically attending the schools based in Tokyo, Osaka and Saga. The payment function will also allow users to pay through the convenience store payment function, which is highly convenient for non-natives.

In the meantime, "Human Academy Japanese Language School Plus" will add multiple courses available for purchase including "Japanese Beginner Basic," a general Japanese course consisting of 20 hours of video footage and computer-based automatic scoring drills. Also, the line-up will include a JLPT preparatory course, business Japanese course, business Japanese-for-IT-industry course and more to serve needs for acquiring Japanese skills not just in general, but also for searching for job opportunities in Japan.

"KARUTA" is the latest media produced by Human Academy Japanese Language School to spread the joy of learning about Japan and Japanese. Its readers can access high-quality informative articles to learn about Japan, all of which are made under the concept of "Let's learn about Japan with Fun!"

It supports multiple languages such as Japanese, English, Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, and Portuguese. Currently, the school has posted about 70 articles and video clips, and it plans to increase the content in the future.

About Human Academy Japanese Language School

Since its establishment in Osaka in 1987 as a Japanese-language institution for non-natives, the school has supported international students aiming to enroll in higher education institutions such as Japanese universities, graduate schools, and vocational schools for over 30 years, and has been supporting 16,000 students so far (the same number of graduates as of March 2020). In addition, the institution has been providing company training to improve Japanese communication, such as understanding business etiquette, corporate culture, attitudes to work, etc. for local companies to retain non-Japanese employees who are increasingly becoming an important work force due to the globalization. In both fields, the school has been highly evaluated by its customers.

Address: 7-5-25, Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo 160-0023, Japan

