Human Academy Providing Non-natives Living in Japan with Information and Help in Studying Japanese to Strengthen Support for Them in Time of "with / after COVID-19"

TOKYO, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Academy Co., Ltd. (headquartered in Tokyo's Shinjuku district), a subsidiary of Human Holdings Co., Ltd. covering the educational field of the brand's business, will be offering another series of free webinars for non-natives studying Japanese and considering moving up to higher education or employment in Japan. The seminars, like those offered in June, are designed to provide essential information and support for them to keep up with studying Japanese.

1. Mon., July 27, 2020, 5:00 p.m. JST

"5 Ways to Find Your Job in Japan"

2. Tue., July 28, 2020, 5:00 p.m. JST

"How to become fluent in foreign language within the comfort of your home"

3. Wed., July 29, 2020, 11:00 a.m. JST

"The 5 most common challenges that English speakers face when learning Japanese (and how to overcome)"

The company plans to continue this in the future.

- How to join: Access the Peatix page and select the event students would like to join. Each event has its unique page where they can sign up for it.

- Participation fee: Free of charge

- Targeted for: Non-natives, who are considering going to school or finding employment in Japan.

Other lessons are also available.

Free trial: New Online Japanese Lesson

"Human Online Nihongo"

Would you like a FREE preview? Take a trial lesson on the NEW Online Lesson Platform (Human Online Nihongo).

Human Academy staff will contact you after receiving your booking.

About Human Academy Japanese-Language School

Official website: https://hajl.athuman.com/e/

Since its establishment in Osaka in 1987 as a Japanese-language institution for non-natives, the school has supported international students aiming to enroll in higher education institutions such as Japanese universities, graduate schools, and vocational schools for over 30 years, bringing the number of students helped so far to 16,000 (the same number of graduates as of March 2020). In addition, the institution has been providing company training to improve Japanese communication, such as understanding business etiquette, corporate culture, attitudes to work, etc. for local companies to retain non-Japanese employees who are increasingly becoming an important work force due to globalization. In both fields, the school has been highly evaluated by its customers.

Official websites:

Human Holdings Co., Ltd.: https://www.athuman.com/en/

Human Academy Co., Ltd.: https://manabu.athuman.com/

Address: 7-5-25, Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo 160-0023, Japan

SOURCE Human Academy Co., Ltd.

