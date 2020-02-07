Human Breast Milk Breakthrough by TurtleTree Labs

SINGAPORE, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TurtleTree Labs sets to showcase the world's first human breast milk using cell-based technology at their April 21, 2020 Future of Clean Milk launch. Coming off from a successful funding round, the team has brought on world class scientists like Jonathan Loh (Winner of World Technology Award and MIT TR35 Asia Pacific Awards) to accelerate the development and commercialization of their first product: human breast milk.

This will transform the $45B infant nutrition market, which is set to grow to $103B by 2026. Human breast milk as a replacement to infant formula promises to give infants identical nutritional components like the full spectrum of oligosaccharides, fats and carbohydrates as expressed by mothers. In a strategic move, Singapore attracted 4 of the world's 5 largest infant formula companies to have production and R&D centers in the city state.

Part of TurtleTree Lab's strategies include robust plans for driving the business across product, strategy and operations. The team has recruited top regulatory and IP attorneys in the cell-based food industry. "We are excited to have the best teams around us that also represent the likes of Memphis Meats and Impossible foods. This enables our customers to commercially license our IP for their custom use, while keeping in line with regulatory requirements," says Fengru Lin, CEO of TurtleTree Labs.

As Singapore imports more than 99 percent of its dairy consumption needs, it has set a major initiative to ensure food security. The initiative aims to produce 30% of its nutritional needs within the island by 2030. TurtleTree Labs is in the perfect place at the right time as government bodies like Enterprise Singapore, Singapore Food Agency, A*STAR national research institute all get behind to enable the commercialization of human breast milk. Singapore has some of the top scientists in the world and their research quality ranks well above world average. Singapore is incentivizing select companies to set up their R&D centers there by subsidizing recruitment, using it as a way to stay ahead in innovation.

As the team has grown to over 30 scientists and researchers, they are still growing rapidly with expansion to the US. "Our new office in San Francisco is important as we work with regulators and industry groups to accelerate market adoption," says Max Rye, Chief strategist of TurtleTree Labs.

