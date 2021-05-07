Human Capital Management Market to Reach USD 26080 Million by 2026 at CAGR 6.1% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Human Capital Management Market is Segmented by Type (Talent Acquisition, Talent Management, HR Core Administration, HCM), by Application (Healthcare, Financial Services, Government/Non-Profit, Retail/Wholesale, Professional/Technical Services, Manufacturing). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecast from 2021 to 2026. It is published on Valuates Reports in the Software & Services Category.

The global Human Capital Management market size is projected to reach USD 26080 Million by 2026, from USD 17230 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of the Human Capital Management market:

Advancements in IT coupled with the introduction of predictive analytics in HR processes are expected to boost the growth and increasing Demand for Intelligent Workforce Management Solution

The increasing demand for workforce management and performance management solutions due to the dispersed workforce amid the COVID-19 pandemic is driving the human capital management market size.

HCM vendors are expected to benefit from factors such as growing cloud adoption among small and medium businesses to efficiently manage field and office staff.

View Report Details Before Purchasing: https://reports.valuates.com/market-resports/QYRE-Auto-37R551/global-human-capital-management

Various Human capital management solution providers are providing cutting-edge solutions that integrate emerging technology into human resource structures to boost organizational efficiency. Participants in the industry have also created solutions/software that can be integrated with mobile apps, allowing workers and employers to access information through their mobile devices.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF HUMAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HCM) MARKET

Increasing Demand for Intelligent Workforce Management solutions is expected to increase human capital management market size. Organizations all over the world are working to create a digital workplace that promotes high efficiency, versatility, and mobility, as well as the use of modern communication tools. This shift in business processes from legacy systems to digital HR is assisting in the centralization of HR data across all branches of an enterprise, making data more available. This trend, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the human capital management market.

Rising Focus on Talent Mobility and Cloud-Based Business Models for Workforce Planning is expected to increase the human capital management market. By enhancing employee engagement and retention, talent mobility allows businesses to build a strong leadership pipeline. The growing emphasis on talent mobility is expected to increase the demand for talent management solutions in companies. End-user demand for cloud-based business models incorporating HRM services is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Furthermore, The HCM market is expected to expand as machine learning, data analytics, artificial intelligence, and the internet of things become more widely adopted. Various HCM solution providers provide cutting-edge solutions that integrate emerging technology into human capital management processes to improve organizational efficiency. Participants in the industry have also created solutions/software that can be integrated with mobile apps, allowing workers and employers to access information through their mobile devices.

Get Sample Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-37R551/Global_Human_Capital_Management_Market

HUMAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (HCM) MARKET SHARE

Based on region, North America is expected to be one of the most lucrative regions. The region's market is expected to expand as mobile platforms, employee engagement tools, and workforce analytics solutions become more widely adopted.

Due to the high demand for automation of various HR functions in the department, the HR Core Administration segment is expected to be the most lucrative during the forecast period. Payroll management, time and attendance, and HR enforcement activities are among the software's main features. It is becoming more widely adopted due to advantages such as simplicity and quick access to data.

Inquire for Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-37R551/Global_Human_Capital_Management_Market

Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Breakdown Data by Type

Talent Acquisition

Talent Management

HR Core Administration

HCM

Human Capital Management (HCM) Market Breakdown Data by Application

Healthcare

Financial Services

Government/Non-Profit

Retail/Wholesale

Professional/Technical Services

Manufacturing

Top Major Vendors in the HCM Market

SAP SE

Automatic Data Processing, LLC

Ultimate Software Group, Inc.

Linkedin (Microsoft)

Oracle Corporation

Workday

Ceridian HCM, Inc.

Kronos, Inc.

Infor

IBM Corporation

Cornerstone OnDemand

Paycom Software, Inc.

Intuit

SumTotal Systems, LLC (SkillSoft)

Sage

Epicor Software

Accenture

Workforce Software

Zenefits

Ramco Systems

EPAY Systems

PeopleStrategy, Inc.

Others

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-37R551&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise License + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-37R551&lic=enterprise-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- Cloud HCM (Human Capital Management) Suites Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2021 to 2026. The Report contains segmentation By Type (All-in-One, Customized service), By Application (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast.

- The global Workforce Management market size is projected to reach USD 9.2 Billion by 2026, from USD 5.2 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2021-2026. The demand for cloud-based solutions is driving the market. Data storage and connectivity over the network has become simpler thanks to the rise of cloud-based solutions. Furthermore, the implementation of this program has simplified remote workforce approaches. Workforce optimization can be accomplished in a variety of ways, including time and attendance tracking, performance management, demand forecasting, and employee scheduling.

- The global Core HR Software market size is projected to reach USD 9245.8 Million by 2026, from USD 6377.5 Million in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2026.

- HR Analytics Software Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2021 to 2026. The Report contains segmentation By Type (Cloud Based, Web Based), By Application (Large Enterprises, SMEs) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast.

- Human Capital Management (HCM) Suite Applications Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2021 to 2026.

- Accounting, BMS, Payroll and HCM Software Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Industry Analysis, Forecast 2021 to 2026. The Report contains segmentation By Type (Accounting Software, BMS Software, Payroll Software, HCM Software), By Application (SSB, SMB, Enterprise) and Regional Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast.

To see the full list of related reports on the HCM

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

[email protected]

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

SOURCE Valuates Reports