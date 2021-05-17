Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence Technology for Retirement Communities by Caspar.AI

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If something can go wrong at exactly the wrong moment, it probably will. That is the gist of Murphy's Law, and when a retirement community resident is most at risk for an incident such as a fall - at night, in the bathroom, in the shower - is when they are most likely to NOT be wearing their alerting pendant. Or they are out of reach of a pullcord. Or they are physically unable to signal for help.

"This is exactly when Artificial Intelligence [AI] can provide early detection of potential falls," says Dr. Ashutosh Saxena, Founder and CEO of Caspar.AI. Dr. Saxena continues: "Human-centered technology from ambient sensors in the apartment home can be used to detect incidents such as falls without the use of pullcords or pendants. AI learns resident movements and knows when to signal a community manager for assistance."

On her website, Florida Elder Lawyer Beth Prather points out the challenges that arise when residents fail to wear their alerting pendant. She goes on the mention that the monthly cost of a single-feature pendant can be expensive. Comments along the same line can be found at Caring.com: Because wearables are not always worn there can be gaps in protection for residents. Caring Senior Services points out that some devices must be removed to recharge and that some devices are uncomfortable for residents to wear during sleep.

Wearable devices fail to consistently alert since residents forget to wear the device or they remove it

Says Lutheran Life President and CEO Sloan Bentley: "We strive to implement the best technology for our resident's safety and well-being. We have found that wearable devices fail to consistently alert the team of situations since residents forget to wear the device or remove during dressing and grooming."

The Concerns with Wearables:

Residents do not wear them all the time.

Wearables sometimes need to be removed to charge.

Wearables are often removed for sleep.

Wearables are almost always removed for the shower or bath.

Management of wearables creates additional work for community staff - Lost pendants, testing, etc.

The answer is a series of ambient sensors in the apartment home that bring human-centered technology into the retirement community. Such a system is available from Caspar.AI. Based on seven patents, the Caspar.AI sensors track residents in their apartments and can alert community staff in case a resident is inactive due to a fall. No wearables are required. Paired with that is the ability for residents to use voice command to call for help if needed.

Don't be lulled into the belief that wearables bring 24/7/365 protection for residents. They don't. But Caspar.AI does!

Contact: Joe Anderson, [email protected]

