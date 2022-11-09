Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Market to grow by USD 303.49 Mn; Driven by an increase in the prevalence of infertility - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (HCG) Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. The report expects the market size to grow by USD 303.49 million, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing growth, vendor landscape, the latest trends, major revenue-generating segments, and regional growth opportunities. Understand the scope of the full report by Downloading Free PDF Sample Report .

Market Dynamics:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Market 2022-2026

The increasing infertility rate is one of the major reasons that drive the hCG market growth. According to a recent study, about 7% of married women aged 15-44 years in the US cannot get pregnant after a year of trying to conceive. Also, about 12% of women aged 15-44 years in the US have difficulty carrying a pregnancy to term, which is termed impaired fecundity. Most couples struggle with infertility and seek medical help for conception or pregnancy problems. In women, hCG improves ovulatory and final follicle maturation and offers luteal phase assistance during infertility treatment. This is expected to increase the demand for infertility treatment, which in turn, will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Get highlights into the impact of drivers, trends, and challenges on the growth of the global roti maker market. Download Free Sample Report

Segmentation Analysis:

Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

Natural source extraction - size and forecast 2021-2026

Recombinant technology - size and forecast 2021-2026

The market growth will be significant in the natural source extraction segment over the forecast period. The rising prevalence of hypogonadism-related illnesses in men, particularly in older adults, is a primary growth factor in the segment. The segment will also be driven by the increased accessibility of infertility treatment and services, along with increasing infertility issues.

Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Rest of World (ROW) - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America will account for 37% of the global market share over the forecast period. The increase in the incidences of infertility and the growing awareness of infertility treatments are likely to fuel the growth of the market in North America. Also, changes in reimbursement policies on infertility treatments, medical tourism, and the rising number of vendors in the region will contribute to the growth of the regional market. Identify potential segments to invest in over the forecast period. Buy Report Now!

Start for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Major Vendors in Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Market:

Biocare Medical LLC

Cigna Corp.

Cipla Ltd.

Ferring B.V.

Fresenius Kabi AG

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Kamia Biomedical Company

Lee BioSolutions Inc

Lupin Ltd.

Merck and Co. Inc.

MyBioSource Inc.

Prospec Tany Technogene Ltd.

Sanzyme P Ltd.

Scripps Laboratories Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports:

The peptide therapeutics market share is expected to increase to USD 23.36 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.52%. The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases is notably driving the peptide therapeutics market growth, although factors such as complexities in manufacturing, storage conditions, distribution policies, and high cost may impede market growth.

share is expected to increase to from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 12.52%. The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases is notably driving the peptide therapeutics market growth, although factors such as complexities in manufacturing, storage conditions, distribution policies, and high cost may impede market growth. The multiple myeloma drugs market size is expected to increase by USD 6419.94 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.9%. The growing incidence of multiple myeloma is notably driving the multiple myeloma drugs market growth, although factors such as the growing popularity of complementary and alternative medicine may impede the market growth.

Human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.7% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 303.49 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.11 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Biocare Medical LLC, Cigna Corp., Cipla Ltd., Ferring B.V., Fresenius Kabi AG, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Kamia Biomedical Company, Lee BioSolutions Inc, Lupin Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., MyBioSource Inc., Prospec Tany Technogene Ltd., Sanzyme P Ltd., Scripps Laboratories Inc., and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

5.3 Natural source extraction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Natural source extraction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Natural source extraction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Natural source extraction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Natural source extraction - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Recombinant technology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Recombinant technology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Recombinant technology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Recombinant technology - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Recombinant technology - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Cigna Corp.

Exhibit 85: Cigna Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 86: Cigna Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: Cigna Corp. - Key offerings

10.4 Ferring B.V.

Exhibit 88: Ferring B.V. - Overview



Exhibit 89: Ferring B.V. - Product / Service



Exhibit 90: Ferring B.V. - Key offerings

10.5 Fresenius Kabi AG

Exhibit 91: Fresenius Kabi AG - Overview



Exhibit 92: Fresenius Kabi AG - Business segments



Exhibit 93: Fresenius Kabi AG - Key news



Exhibit 94: Fresenius Kabi AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: Fresenius Kabi AG - Segment focus

10.6 Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Exhibit 96: Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 97: Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 98: Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. - Key offerings

10.7 Lee BioSolutions Inc

Exhibit 99: Lee BioSolutions Inc - Overview



Exhibit 100: Lee BioSolutions Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 101: Lee BioSolutions Inc - Key offerings

10.8 Lupin Ltd.

Exhibit 102: Lupin Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Lupin Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 104: Lupin Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 105: Lupin Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Merck and Co. Inc.

Exhibit 106: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 109: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Sanzyme P Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Sanzyme P Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Sanzyme P Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 113: Sanzyme P Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Scripps Laboratories Inc.

Exhibit 114: Scripps Laboratories Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 115: Scripps Laboratories Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 116: Scripps Laboratories Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 117: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 118: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 120: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 121: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 122: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 123: Research methodology



Exhibit 124: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 125: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 126: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio