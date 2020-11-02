Human Experience Management (HXM) Builds Momentum as More Organizations Select SAP® SuccessFactors® Solutions

WALLDORF, Germany, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced that Kmart Australia Limited and Celeros Flow Technology LLC are among the latest organizations to select SAP® SuccessFactors® Human Experience Management (HXM) Suite.

Modernizing human resources (HR) often requires organizations to streamline processes and unify data across multiple systems and countries to deliver more intuitive, engaging experiences that boost productivity and support employee development. HXM brings experience to the core of these technological processes by incorporating experience data and creating individualized interactions. With localization in 99 countries, SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite provides flexible, scalable solutions while supporting employees along their individual career journeys.

"By delivering innovations that put people at the center of work, we continue to build momentum in the market," said Jill Popelka, president, SAP SuccessFactors. "In the third quarter, we completed more than 190 go-lives and surpassed 100 customers with over 100,000 users. As changes to work accelerate, SAP SuccessFactors solutions deliver the scale, agility and creativity HR leaders need to ensure their workforce is set up for success."

Companies to have selected SAP SuccessFactors solutions in the third quarter of 2020 include:

Atento S.A., a provider of customer relationship management (CRM) and business process outsourcing (BPO) services in Latin America , continues its road map of transformation with SAP. With an employee base of 135,000, the company will adopt SAP SuccessFactors solutions to unify its HR processes globally. This will enable it to increase operational efficiency by automating manual tasks and ensure data accuracy while respecting regional differences in the 16 countries in which they operate.

Bahrain Airport Services (BAS) provides fully integrated ground handling services at Bahrain International Airport. The company selected SAP SuccessFactors solutions to streamline HR operations and implement a talent strategy that contributes to the company's growth. By choosing SAP SuccessFactors solutions, BAS also expects to reduce operational costs and boost productivity.

Garney Construction is a leader in water and wastewater systems in the United States. As a rapidly growing organization, it realized that its current HR processes and tools could not support future expansion. Garney chose SAP SuccessFactors solutions over competitors, impressed by the "start anywhere, go everywhere" methodology. By enabling the company to prioritize where to begin automating the HR organization, Garney's HR teams can focus on strategic goals.

MBO Partners Inc. delivers innovative solutions that enable organizations and talent to thrive in the independent economy. It chose SAP SuccessFactors solutions and the SAP S/4HANA® Finance solution over competitors to automate manual tasks and standardize business processes. Adopting SAP Best Practices packages will allow for quick deployment and the ability to grow to scale.

Mingyang Smart Energy Group Co. Ltd., a wind turbine manufacturer and clean energy integrated solution provider, chose SAP SuccessFactors solutions to build an enterprise-wide HR management platform to meet the needs of domestic business development and support the rapid expansion in the global market.

Rappi, the Latin American unicorn with presence in nine countries and more than 200 cities, continues to innovate with SAP software. With the adoption of SAP SuccessFactors solutions, the company will strengthen its human capital management strategy in countries such as Argentina , Brazil , Colombia and Mexico , where most of its workforce is based. The company will streamline its payroll management and consolidation processes and promote employee professional development.

SAP SuccessFactors HXM Suite helps organizations take charge of change by adapting how they deliver HR – shifting from traditional transactions to simple, engaging, end-to-end employee experiences. For more information, visit the HR and People Engagement area of sap.com and the SAP News Center.

