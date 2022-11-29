Human Factors and Usability Engineering in the Development of Drug Delivery Products Training Course (London, United Kingdom - December 7-8, 2022)

DUBLIN, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Human Factors and Usability Engineering in the Development of Drug Delivery Products Training Course" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This two-day workshop has been designed specifically for product developers who want to incorporate human factors testing into their product development, or need to provide the regulators with specific usability data for their device to comply with the MDR.

The format for the day will be interactive with the presenter sharing his experiences as a specialist with extensive knowledge and understanding of the requirements of the MDR, IEC 62366 and FDA Human Factors Guidance. There will be questions posed for discussion and delegates will work through some of the key aspects of performing a successful human factors study.



Why you should attend

Understand the requirements of IEC 62366 and FDA Human Factors Guidance

Know how to provide the regulators with specific usability data for your device

Understand human factors and the design process

Learn how to validate combination products

Consider human factors and risk

Discuss generic combination products - ANDAs and HF

Find out what HF data FDA require for biosimilars

Who Should Attend:



This event will be beneficial to those working in the following areas:

Engineering and device development

Packaging

Regulatory affairs

Quality systems

Quality assurance

Risk management

Marketing

Usability and human factors engineering

Key Topics Covered:



Legal and regulatory basis for HF

US and EU law - the place of HF

International usability engineering (UE) standards

Human Factors Guidance - FDA and MHRA

FDA and HF

HF and the design process

Design inputs - how HF can guide your combination product design

Design verification - examples of formative work for combination products

Design review - how to use the outputs from formative work to feed into design review

Design validation - how HF fits in the design validation work

Validation testing

A detailed look at validating combination products

Objectives, methods, analysis and reporting

Common problems with validation

And how to avoid them

Latest FDA views on validation data for combination products

HF and risk

Use-related risk analysis (URRA)

What it is, and how it differs from FMEAs

Constructing a URRA - a practical exercise for a combination product

Risk control measures - how to use them, document them and provide evidence that they are effective

Residual risk - how to do a residual risk analysis

HF and the clinical trials programme

How and where HF activities work in relation to clinical trials

Differences between HF and clinical studies

How to gather usability data from your clinical programme

UE process

A practical, hands-on UE workshop, using a real combination product as an example

Generic combination products - ANDAs and HF

HF requirements for ANDA submissions

Critical design attributes

The role of HF in determining substitutability

Threshold analyses - latest FDA requirements

Comparative HF studies - what they are and how to run them

Ethics and IRB

When is IRB/ethics approval necessary for HF studies?

Human subject protection during HF studies - risks and mitigations

Platform devices

Sampling plans - who should you recruit if you don't know what the drug will be?

What HF data should you develop for your platform device?

Sharps prevention - simulated clinical use testing

How to satisfy the FDA guidance on simulated use of sharps prevention features

Biosimilars

What HF data does the FDA want for biosimilars?

How do FDA review the human factors data for biosimilars?





Speakers:



Richard Featherstone

Human Factors Director

Medical Device Usability Limited



Richard Featherstone is Human Factors Director of Medical Device Usability Limited, a specialist human factors consultancy that works exclusively with new and emerging medical technologies.



He has been designing and conducting human factors studies for over 10 years, and his experience includes a wide range of drug delivery technologies including inhalers, auto-injectors, nasal sprays and associated devices such as tele-health systems. He and the MDU team regularly test in the US, UK, Europe and Australia and undertake formative and summative testing for some of the world's largest pharmaceutical and medical device companies as well as small start-ups.



Based in Cambridge, MDU has grown rapidly to become Europe's largest specialist medical HF consultancy with clients around the world. Over 10 years of testing has meant that Richard has built a considerable body of knowledge of the practical aspects of designing, undertaking and reporting of both types of testing.



