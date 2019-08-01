Human Horizons Launches a Premium All-Electric Smart Brand HiPhi and its First Production Ready Vehicle HiPhi 1

The new brand considers vehicles, roads and cities to create a unique breed of smart vehicle as demonstrated by the first production-ready prototype vehicle HiPhi 1.

Human Horizons believes that truly smart vehicles should act as nodes within cities connecting them to the wider world. As a node, the vehicle should seamlessly connect the internet, IoT (Internet of Things) and IoE (Internet of Energy) to build an integrated and dynamic ecosystem, making the vehicle itself more powerful.

Smart vehicles should provide a secured, open platform to allow mobile phone like applications to be created to improve user experience. This can be further enabled by the vehicle's vast data sensing and acquisition capability.

Truly smart vehicles need to constantly learn to become more intelligent. After learning and understanding the needs of users and how systems operate, the vehicle will evolve to autonomously analyze the data, predict the future needs and create tailor made solutions.

Vehicles with the above-mentioned characteristics are more than just conventional transportation devices, they are true smart vehicles.

HiPhi 1 truly epitomizes a smart vehicle

HiPhi 1 has outstanding capability to connect among cars, roads and cities. It has more than five hundred sensors, and will be the first production car with a 5G-V2X enabled communication network.

HiPhi 1 introduces the world's first Human Oriented Architecture (HOA), which is self-adaptive and learning to create diversified solutions that will enhance the user experience. Its "neural network" consists of 4 "super brain" domain controllers and 6 computing platforms (MPU, Micro Processing Unit), connected by 1G Ethernet providing a higher transmission rate than traditional CAN networks. The vehicle is able to analyze massive amounts of information and make decisions, utilizing cloud computing with a powerful data analysis engine, to build a truly intelligent and smart vehicle.

HiPhi 1 can evolve with its adaptability and self-learning algorithms. Through comprehensive perception and multi-dimensional understanding of users' habits, personalized solutions such as range management can be realized, creating a harmony between users, vehicles and the environment.

In addition, HiPhi 1 achieves maximum passenger room with minimum powertrain package by fully utilising the BOB, Body On Board architecture. It has the world's first NT Doors giving users an original unparalleled sense of occasion. The first combination of programmable, light processing headlights and Intelligent Signal Display (ISD) provide an unprecedented interactive experience. The world's first design of asymmetric instrument panel and premium six-seater layout will bring unrivalled levels of comfort and luxury. HiPhi 1 will be one of the world's leaders offering L3 autonomous driving at launch which is supported by redundancy in all key safety-related systems.

SOURCE Human Horizons