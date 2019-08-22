Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market - Global Outlook to 2026: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Opportunities, and Recommendations

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Human Machine Interface (HMI) - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Human Machine Interface (HMI) market accounted for $3.86 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $8.95 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 9.8%.

The rising need for efficiency and monitoring in the manufacturing plant and the evolution of industrial internet of things (IIOT) & growing demand for smart automation solution are some of the key factors propelling market growth. However, a complex designing structure of human-machine interface is hindering the market.



In addition, Integration of micro programmable logic controllers (PLCs) with HMI and technological advancements of open platform architecture or OPA resulting in improvement of the migration process is providing ample opportunities.



Human Machine Interface has become the standard interface for operator control on new and upgraded plant equipment and process control systems. Simply, an HMI is a central control system that communicates operator inputs and receives real-time data and feedback from a PLC logic controller. An HMI provides an important visual of what is going on inside the control system. It records important production information including cycle counts, times, and recipes for different processes.



Amongst end user, discrete Industries is segmented due to manufacturing in discrete industries is often characterized by very high complexity and limited volume or low complexity and high volume. These industries often have individual or separate production units. A discrete product at the end of its lifecycle can be broken down into its components and they can be recycled.



By geography, North America is dominated owing to Factors such as growth in the discrete industries, high adoption of advanced manufacturing practices, and increasing demand for advanced software solutions in the manufacturing industries are propelling the growth of the market in this region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants



4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Industrial Personal Computers (PCs)

5.2.1 Input/Output Devices

5.2.2 Processors

5.2.3 Storage Devices

5.2.4 Other Industrial Personal Computers (PCs)

5.3 Interface Software

5.4 Display Terminals

5.4.1 Infrared & Dispersive Signal Touchscreens

5.4.2 Near-Field Imaging Touchscreens

5.4.3 Capacitive Touchscreens

5.4.4 Resistive Touchscreens



6 Global Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market, By Offering

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Software

6.2.1 Cloud-Based

6.2.2 On-Premise

6.3 Hardware

6.3.1 Indicator

6.3.2 Processor/Computer

6.3.3 Keypad

6.3.4 Joystick

6.3.5 Advanced Pc-Based

6.3.6 Advanced Panel-Based

6.3.7 Basic HMI

6.3.8 Display

6.4 Services



7 Global Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Rubber Keypads

7.3 Touch Screen

7.4 Interface Software

7.5 Remote Panel

7.6 Membrane Switches



8 Global Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market, By Solution

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Direct Sales Channels

8.3 Indirect Sales Channels



9 Global Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market, By Configuration

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Embedded

9.3 Standalone



10 Global Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market, By Technology

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Motion Human Machine Interface (HMI)

10.3 Bionic Human Machine Interface (HMI)

10.4 Tactile Human Machine Interface (HMI)

10.5 Optical Human Machine Interface (HMI)

10.6 Acoustic Human Machine Interface (HMI)



11 Global Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market, By Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Healthcare

11.3 Gaming

11.4 Factory Automation

11.5 Automobiles

11.6 Electronic Consumer Applications

11.7 Smartphone and Tablets



12 Global Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market, By End-User

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Discrete Industries

12.2.1 Semiconductor and Electronics

12.2.2 Paper, Packaging, and Printing

12.2.3 Aerospace and Defense

12.2.4 Medical Devices

12.2.5 Automotive

12.3 Process Industries

12.3.1 Pharmaceutical

12.3.2 Food and Beverages

12.3.3 Oil and Gas

12.3.4 Chemicals and Petrochemicals

12.3.5 Energy and Power

12.3.6 Metals and Mining

12.3.7 Others Process Industries

12.3.7.1 Water & Wastewater

12.3.7.2 Pulp & Paper



13 Global Human Machine Interface (HMI) Market, By Geography

13.1 Introduction

13.2 North America

13.3 Europe

13.4 Asia Pacific

13.5 South America

13.6 Middle East & Africa



14 Key Developments

14.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

14.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

14.3 New Product Launch

14.4 Expansions

14.5 Other Key Strategies



15 Company Profiling

15.1 ABB Ltd

15.2 Honeywell International, Inc

15.3 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

15.4 Schneider Electric Se

15.5 Siemens AG

15.6 General Electric Co.

15.7 Kontron AG

15.7 Advantech Co., Ltd.

15.8 Emerson Electric Co.

15.9 Rockwell Automation, Inc.

15.10 Yokogawa Electric Corporation



