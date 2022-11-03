Human Microbiome Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Emphasis on the Development of Human Microbiome Therapeutics Fueling Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Human Microbiome Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global human microbiome market size reached US$ 558.5 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1,827.2 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 21.84% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

The human microbiome refers to the genes present inside various microorganisms found in the genetic portrait, or metagenome, of humans. It consists of various microorganisms, such as bacteria, fungi, protozoans, non-living viruses and numerous single-celled organisms.

These organisms impact human physiology and contribute to the enhancement or impairment of metabolic and immune functions. They are found in the human tissues and are studied for medical advancements and analytical techniques. Microbiomes are utilized in probiotics, prebiotics, pharmaceutical drugs and diagnostic and therapeutic systems for various ailments, such as diabetes, obesity, cancer and metabolic, gastrointestinal, neurological, central nervous system and autoimmune disorders.



Human Microbiome Market Trends:



The increasing prevalence of chronic lifestyle diseases and infections due to microbial dysbiosis across the globe is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Moreover, the rising geriatric population, which is more susceptible to such ailments, is providing a thrust to the market growth. The growth of the market can also be attributed to the increasing emphasis on the development of human microbiome therapeutics with enhanced efficacy.

For instance, human gut microbiomes are being developed in specific combinations for the effective treatment of various gastrointestinal ailments. In line with this, the onset of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is also providing a thrust to the market growth. Researchers are extensively studying the lung microbiomes to analyze the severity of the infections and develop appropriate therapeutics and vaccines.

Additionally, various advancements, such as the development of target-specific microbiome-based therapies, are also favoring the growth of the market. Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities, along with significant growth in the pharmaceutical industry, especially in the developing economies, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global human microbiome market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product, application and disease type.



Breakup by Product:

Probiotics

Prebiotics

Diagnostic Tests

Drugs

Medical Food

Others

Breakup by Application:

Therapeutics

Diagnostics

Breakup by Disease Type:

Obesity

Diabetes

Autoimmune Disorders

Cancer

Gastrointestinal Disorders

Central Nervous System Disorders

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

