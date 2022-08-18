Human Microbiome Market is likely to grow USD 3,127.916 Million with Registering a CAGR of 22.95% by 2029, Size, Share, Growth, Emerging Trends, and Regional Overview

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market research has recently released expansive research titled "Global Human Microbiome Market" guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides the broader perspective of the market place with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases surviving and succeeding in the market. The Human Microbiome market report comprises of several market dynamics and estimations of the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. For generation of an excellent Human Microbiome market research report, principal attributes such as highest level of spirit, practical solutions, dedicated research and analysis, innovation, talent solutions, integrated approaches, most advanced technology and commitment plays a key role.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Human Microbiome Market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 22.95% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 599 million in 2021, would rocket up to USD 3,127.916 million by 2029. "Therapeutics" dominates the application segment of the human microbiome market owing to the increasing number of technological advancements and increase in funding for research and development into microbiome-based therapies worldwide. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Market Overview:-

To improve the understanding of microbial flora pertaining to human health and various diseases, United States National Institute of Health (NIH) initiated a project named Human Microbiome Project in 2007. The first phase of this project was concerned with the identification of human microbiota and its characterisation.

Human microbiomes refers to the aggregation of microorganisms that are present on and within the human body. Human microbiome is a full array of microorganisms such as bacteria, bacteriophage, fungi, protozoa and viruses. Factually humans have 10 times more of the microbial cells than human cells.

Market Opportunities

Furthermore, upsurge in the public-private funding for target research activities, growing geriatric population base and rising product innovations and development owing to technological advancements all around the world will extend profitable opportunities for the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, surging number of strategic collaborations, rising internet penetration rate, growing number of hospitals and laboratories, growing focus on human microbiome therapeutics development and increasing per capita expenditure on health care will further expand the market's growth rate in the future.

Recent Development

In September 2021 , PhenoBiome today launched a human gut microbiome assay through Genetic Direction, which will process the assays in its CLIA- and CAP-certified laboratory.

, PhenoBiome today launched a human gut microbiome assay through Genetic Direction, which will process the assays in its CLIA- and CAP-certified laboratory. In June 2021 , NovoBiome, a drug discovery company has notified that they are building NovoSift, a disruptive ex-vivo research and discovery platform which will analyze the symbiotic relationship between the microbiota and the human intestine.

Human Microbiome Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The rise in the prevalence of diseases

Surging prevalence of respiratory diseases all around the globe is one of the major factors responsible for fostering growth in the market value. Also, increasing focus on the immunity development is all responsible for boosting the market growth rate.

Research and development proficiencies

Rising expenditure for research and development proficiencies especially in the developed and developing economies pertaining to the medical instruments and devices will further create lucrative market growth opportunities. Research and development proficiencies being conducted for the development of drugs is also bolstering the market growth rate.

Government investments on healthcare infrastructure

The increase in the funding by the federal government is set to drive the market growth rate. Moreover, growth and expansion of healthcare industry being driven by both public and private players especially in the developing economies will create lucrative market growth opportunities. Also, high return on investments assured by the research activities will also work in the favour of the market.

Additionally, surge in investment by biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries, surge in the personal disposable income level, introduction of technologically driven products in hospitals, increasing investment for the development of advanced medical products and devices and rise in the popularity of minimally invasive surgeries, positively affect the market growth rate.

Restraints/Challenges Global Human Microbiome Market

On the other hand, high cost associated with the research and development proficiencies, limited infrastructural facilities and inadequate research on the human microbiome are expected to obstruct market growth. Also, lack of favourable reimbursement scenario and technology penetration in the developing economies, barriers in proving the causal link between dysbiosis and diseases, and lack of suitable infrastructure in low- and middle-income countries are projected to challenge the market in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

This human microbiome market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import-export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localized market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on the human microbiome market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Human Microbiome Market Scope

Product

Probiotics

Prebiotics

Medical Foods

Supplements

Others

Application

Therapeutics

Diagnostics

Disease Type

Obesity

Diabetes

Autoimmune Disorder

Metabolic and Gastrointestinal Disorders

Cancer

Other Diseases

Human Microbiome Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The human microbiome market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product, application and disease type as referenced above.

The countries covered in the human microbiome market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the human microbiome market because of the strong base of healthcare facilities, rising investment from key players in the growth of the advanced devices, growing number of processes pertaining to drug development, and rising number of research activities in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the increase in government initiatives to promote awareness, rise in medical tourism, growing research activities in the region, rise in the incidences of lifestyle-related diseases and autoimmune disorders and the growing demand for quality healthcare in the region.

Answers That the Report Acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the "human microbiome Market".

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the human microbiome Market

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of "human microbiome Market".

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global "human microbiome Market" market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

