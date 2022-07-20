Human Microbiome Market Size Worth $2.92Bn by 2028 at 22.2% CAGR Led by Probiotics Products (24.71% Market Share in 2021) Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

NEW YORK, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Insight Partners published latest research study on "Human Microbiome Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Probiotics, Foods, Prebiotics, Medical Foods, Diagnostic Device, Drugs and Supplements), Disease (Obesity, Diabetes, Autoimmune Disorders, Cancer, Mental Disorders, and Others) and Application (Therapeutics and Diagnostics) and Geography", the global human microbiome market size is expected to reach $2.92 billion by 2028 from $0.71 billion in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 22.2% during 2021–2028.

Download PDF Brochure of Human Microbiome Market Size - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis with Strategic Developments at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPBT00002233/

Human Microbiome Market Report Scope & Strategic Insights:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in US$ 0.71 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by US$ 2.92 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 22.2% from 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 188 No. Tables 84 No. of Charts & Figures 78 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product, Disease and Application and Geography Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Human Microbiome Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Market leaders operating in the market have undertaken various organic growth strategies in the human microbiome market. The human microbiome market majorly consists of the players such as MaaT Pharma, ELIGO BIOSCIENCE, AOBiome, Kaleido Biosciences, Inc., Seres Therapeutics, Merck & Co., Inc, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd, Rebiotix, Inc., DuPont de Nemours, Inc, and Synthetic Biologics, Inc. amongst others. Some of the activities undertaken by the company, which have promoted its growth are, product launch, approvals, partnership and strategy and business planning. Companies such MaaT Pharma, AOBiome, Seres Therapeutics, Inc and others have been implementing various strategies that have helped the growth of the company and in turn have brought about various changes in the market.

Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPBT00002233/

In June-21, MaaT Pharma received Data Safety and Monitoring Board (DSMB) approval to proceed to cohort study on phase 1b trial for testing capsule formulation of microbiome ecosystem therapy.

In June-21, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. has expanded its facility by construction of new plant in Mindanao, Philippines. The production capacity is planned to be 1.6 million bottles per day at the start of operations. The facilities will be expanded subsequently, and the Company expects the maximum production capacity to reach 3.2 million bottles per day.

In June-21, Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for SER-155 under an Investigational New Drug (IND) application. SER-155 is an investigational oral, rationally-designed, cultivated microbiome therapeutic designed to reduce the incidence of gastrointestinal antibiotic-resistant bacterial infections, bacteremia and graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) in immunocompromised patients.

In January-21, Eligo Bioscience has entered research partnership with GlaxoSmithKline. This partnership is aimed at advancing Eligo biotics for the treatment or prevention of acne vulgaris with a pioneering CRISPR-based therapeutic for strain-specific microbiome modulation.

Have a question? Speak to Research Analyst: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPBT00002233

In January-20, Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. collaborated with Janssen's World Without Disease Accelerator, part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson. The collaboration is likely to explore the potential for Kaleido's Microbiome Metabolic Therapies (MMT) for the prevention of the onset of childhood allergy and other atopic, immune, and metabolic conditions by driving specific microbiome features which support an appropriate maturation of the infant immune system.

The Human Microbiome Market growth is mainly attributed to factors such as the increasing incidence of lifestyle diseases, rising focus on human microbiome therapies, and growing technological advancements in metagenomics and next-generation sequencing. However, strict government guidelines and lack of knowledge about detailed examination hinder the Human Microbiome Market growth.

Humans coexist with the diverse microbial species inhabiting within and on the surface of their bodies. Recent studies have highlighted that these microbial communities are essentially serving as another organ of the body as they play crucial roles in human physiology and disease progression. Several basic and translational research efforts have been initiated to focus on deciphering the microbiome function and its benefits to the human health. Many human medical conditions, such as inflammatory bowel diseases and obesity, have been closely associated with the composition of the gut microbial community; furthermore, conditions such as asthma and diabetes are thought to be influenced this microbial community. Many efforts are being taken to alter the gut microbiome to eradicate several diseases. Probiotics, prebiotics dietary supplements, and foods that contain live microbes have been studied thoroughly to assess their effects on human health. Also, several companies are designing and developing various microbiome therapies. Rebiotix Inc. has developed Microbiota Restoration Therapy (MRT) drug platform for delivering healthy, live, human-derived microbes into a sick patient's intestinal tract to treat disease. Thus, the increasing focus on human microbiome therapies is the prime factor driving the growth of human microbiome market in the coming years.

Avail Lucrative DISCOUNTS on "Human Microbiome Market" Research Study: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPBT00002233/

Based on product, the human microbiome market is further segmented into probiotics, foods, prebiotics, medical foods, diagnostic device, drugs and supplements. The human microbiome market on the basis of products is segmented into probiotics, foods, prebiotics, medical foods, diagnostic devices, drugs, and supplements. The probiotics segment is expected to hold the largest market share of 24.71% in 2021. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2028, and increasing concerns regarding health; growing awareness about the relation between nutrition, diet, and health; and surging penetration of probiotics in dairy and other food & beverages industries would favor the overall demand in the coming years. Furthermore, the prebiotics segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the human microbiome market during 2021–2028.

The human microbiome market, by disease, is segmented into diabetes, cancer, autoimmune disorders, obesity, mental disorders, and other diseases. Based on application, the market is segmented into diagnostics and therapeutics.

The World Health Organization (WHO), National Health Service (NHS), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, American Academy of Dermatology, and company websites are among the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the human microbiome market.

Technological advancements in metagenomics and next-generation sequencing have made microbiome-based testing easier and cheaper, and they have sped up the process of analysis of the genomic content of microorganisms from human sample. This has bolstered the development process for microbiome-based diagnostics. Gastrointestinal and metabolic disorders accounted for a large share of the diagnostics market in 2018 owing to high interest in developing an easy analysis platform for gut health-based disorders, such as irritable bowel syndrome and Crohn's disease. Metabiomics is engaged in developing molecular diagnostics for detecting markers of colorectal cancer. Existing tests for colorectal cancer rely on invasive colonoscopies; and thus, the non-invasive test developed by Metabiomics that uses stool samples to evaluate patient's gut microbiome would come up as a unique product meeting huge unmet need.

Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Human Microbiome Market Growth Report (2021-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPBT00002233/

On the basis of geography, the human microbiome market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (SCAM). North America is projected to hold the largest market share in 2021, with the US being the leading shareholder, followed by Canada. The market growth in North America is credited to robust research activities in the human microbiome, increasing funding for biotechnology, rising health-consciousness among population, and surge in the demand for the probiotics and prebiotic to treat chronic diseases. Asia Pacific is expected register the highest CAGR in the human microbiome market during the forecast period. Countries such as China have an established market for human microbiome, whereas the demand in India and Japan is set to grow in the coming years owing the ongoing research and developments.

Browse Adjoining Reports:

Human Microbiome Sequencing Technology Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Traditional Sequencing Technologies, Next-Generation Sequencing, Third Generation Sequencing); End User (Research and Academic Institutions, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Others) and Geography

Human Microbiome Sequencing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type (Assay Kits, Instruments, Software); Technology (Next-Generation Sequencing, Traditional Sequencing Technologies, Other Sequencing Technologies); Application (Disease Diagnosis, Drug Discovery, Consumer Wellness, Omics Analysis, Other Applications); End Users (Research and Academic Institutions, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Other End Users)

Human Microbiome Based Drugs and Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Food, Probiotics, Prebiotics, Medical Food, Diagnostic Devices, Drugs, Other Probiotic Supplements); Application (Therapeutics, Diagnnostics); Disease (Acute Diarrhea, Obesity, Diabetes, Autoimmune Disorders, Cancer, Mental Disorders, Other Diseases); Research Spending, product Type (Instruments, Consumables); Research spending, Technology Type (Cell Culture Technology, High Throughput Technology, Omics Technology) and Geography

Human Microbiome Sequencing Instrument Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Reagents and Kits, Instruments, Liquid Handling Instruments, Cytometers, Imaging Devices, Microplate Reader, Others); Applications (Research and Academic Institutions, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Hospital and Clinic, Others) and Geography

Metagenomics Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Instruments & Software and Consumables), Application (Clinical Diagnostics, Drug Discovery Metagenomics and Others) and Geography

Metagenomics Sequencing Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product and Service (Instruments, Reagents and Consumables, Software and Service); Technology (Shotgun Metagenomic Sequencing, RNA Sequencing, Whole-Genome Sequencing and De Novo Assembly, Metatranscriptomics); Application (Drug Discovery, Clinical Diagnostics, Others), and Geography

Microbiome Drugs Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Probiotics, Prebiotics, Small Molecules, Biological Drugs, Others.); Application (Autoimmune Diseases, Inflammatory Bowel Diseases, Cancer, Others.); End-Users (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies.) and Geography

Microbiome Sequencing Services Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Technology (Sequencing By Synthesis (SBS), Sequencing By Ligation (SBL), Pyrosequencing, Sanger Sequencing, Other technologies); Application (Diagnostics, Drug discovery, Others) and Geography

Microbiome Therapeutics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Indication (Type 2 diabetes, Obesity, C. Difficile Infection, Primary Hyperoxyurea, Crohn's Disease, Inflammatory Bowel Diseases, Ulcerative Colitis); End User (Hospital, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Center, Others) and Geography

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/human-microbiome-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1586348/The_Insight_Partners_Logo.jpg

SOURCE The Insight Partners