Human Microbiome Modulators Markets: Worldwide Analysis & Forecast (2018-2023) - Escalating Prevalence of NCDs is Significantly Driving Expenditure

The "Global Human Microbiome Modulators Market: Focus on Non-Dairy Supplements, Drugs, Applications, 15 Countries Data, Pipeline Product Mapping, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Human Microbiome Modulators Market to Reach $2.79 Billion by 2023

Given the fact that in 2015, the global healthcare expenditure was estimated by the World Health Organization (WHO) at approximately $7 trillion, the escalating prevalence of NCDs such as diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, respiratory diseases, and cancers, among others, have significantly driven this expenditure.

Expected to reach over $8.5 trillion by 2020, the global health expenditure has been one of the leading causes of economic burden over governments, worldwide.

As of WHO's estimates in 2016, NCDs are responsible for almost 71% deaths globally, killing 41 million people each year. Also, WHO's estimates in 2017 report of a global population of 7.55 billion individuals, a recurrent factor in having direct consequences upon increasing the global disease burden.

In addition to the aforementioned estimates, the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs/Population Division estimated that the life expectancy increased from 67.2 years to 70.8 years in the years 2010-2015. In the same report, it was also estimated that approximately 13% of the global population was aged 60 years or above. Compounding these factors, the global economic, clinical, and social burden of NCDs has been escalating at a rapid pace.

Another largely undermined factor for the rising global disease burden is antimicrobial resistance (AMR). Largely a natural phenomenon, antimicrobial resistance is triggered by the excess usage of antibiotics for treatment of diseases with microbial origins. A complex issue of global concern, AMR is majorly driven by human action and perverse incentives. The misuse of antibiotics in the medical, agricultural, and veterinary sectors, which also include inappropriate antibiotic prescription, the overuse of antibiotics in the livestock sector, and insufficient hygiene practices in hospital, all contribute significantly to the rise of AMR.

The advent of precision medicine, a patient-centric treatment approach, is perceived to be promising in driving a paradigm shift in the healthcare industry, facilitating the elimination of uncertainty pertaining to trial and error method of medications, and consequently eliminating unnecessary healthcare spending. As an extension of the precision medicine approach through the Human Genome Project (HGP), the Human Microbiome Project (HMP) was implemented to acquire the complete' scope of the human body for precision care.

With results published form the Phase 1 of HMP (HMP1), the scientific scope for disease treatment was significantly expanded by the realization of the central role of the microbial population co-existing with the human body. NCDs, being an area direly in need of immediate therapeutic interventions, have naturally become a prevalent scope for microbiome modulation.

Consequently, the evolution of human microbiome modulators has come a long way from addressing only digestive complications via dairy-based probiotics to ongoing clinical trials for microbiome-targeting drugs that address a range of diseases indications.

Till 2010, the healthcare industry was largely dominated by synthetic drug modules catering to major disease indications. However, post-2010, precision care has been the prime target for any therapeutic module. With the microbiome's unravelling as a central component of human health and disease, precision care has evolved significantly into becoming a more integrative and more personalized approach.

As of 2018, the microbiome modulators market can be seen to have exposure in very few countries. However, with the rapid advancements taking place and an exponential progression in the number of companies entering the space, access to consumers is bound to become easier.

The global human microbiome modulators market has been witnessing a steady annual growth rate of approximately 6.08% in past three years (2015-2017), and the market is expected to continue to grow with a double digit CAGR of 16.29% during the forecast period, 2018-2023.

Growing at a CAGR of 13.92% during the forecast period of 2018-2023, the probiotics and creams product segment is anticipated to generate a value of $1.66 billion in 2023. However, the global market for drugs is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 22.26% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

Based on the region, the global human microbiome modulators market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW). North America is the leading contributor to the global human microbiome modulators market and was responsible for a 38.47% share of the global market values in 2017. Also, North America is expected to grow the fastest among all other regions with a CAGR of 18.79% during the forecast period 2018-2023.

The key human microbiome modulator manufacturers who have been contributing significantly to the human microbiome modulator market include Sanofi S.A., The Procter and Gamble Company, Bayer AG, Koninklijke DSM N.V., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., BioGaia AB, Probi AB, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, and Ingredion Incorporated, among others.

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

1 Market Overview

1.1 Classification of Human Microbiome Modulators

1.2 Historical Perspective of Human Microbiome Modulators

1.3 The Human Microbiome Project (2007-2016)

1.4 Impact of Microbiome on Human Physiology

1.5 Global Footprint

1.6 Human Microbiome Modulators: Future Potential

2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Overview

2.2 Iceberg Analysis

2.3 Market Drivers

2.3.1 Rising Geriatric Population

2.3.2 Increasing Incidence of Lifestyle-related Diseases

2.3.3 Gradual Demand for Preventive Medication with Minimal/No Side-Effects

2.3.4 Limited Success Rate of Drugs Targeting Specific Diseases

2.4 Market Restraints

2.4.1 Insufficient Application-Based Research Hindering Market Pull

2.4.2 Lack of Awareness Regarding the Usage of Probiotics and Prebiotics

2.4.3 Non-Harmonized Government Regulations on Probiotics and Prebiotics

2.5 Market Opportunities

2.5.1 Massive Scope for Phenomenal Profits through Venturous Investments

2.5.2 Integrative Industry-Academia Collaboration

2.5.3 Rise of Next-Generation Probiotics

2.5.4 Novel Diagnostic Applications

3 Competitive Landscape

3.1 Key Strategies and Developments

3.1.1 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Partnerships

3.1.2 Fundings and Business Expansion Activities

3.1.3 Product Launch

3.1.4 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.1.5 Product Approvals

3.2 Market Share Analysis

3.3 Growth Share Analysis

3.3.1 Growth Share Analysis (by Application)

3.3.2 Growth Share Analysis (by Company)

3.3.3 Growth Share Analysis (by Country)

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyer

3.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

3.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

3.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.5 Product Pipeline Analysis

4 Regulatory Framework

4.1 Legal Requirements and Framework in the U.S.

4.1.1 For Probiotics

4.1.2 For Prebiotics/Dietary Fibers

4.1.3 For Live Biotherapeutic Products (LBPs)

4.2 Legal Requirements and Framework in Europe

4.3 Legal Requirements and Framework in Asia-Pacific

4.3.1 Japan

4.3.2 China

4.4 Global Microbiome Consortiums

5 Global Human Microbiome Modulators Market (by Product)

5.1 Overview

5.2 Probiotics and Creams

5.3 Prebiotics and Dietary Supplements

5.4 Drugs

6 Global Human Microbiome Modulators Market (by Application)

6.1 Overview

6.2 Digestive Health

6.3 Immune Health

6.4 Women's Health

6.5 Oral Health

6.6 Others

7 Global Human Microbiome Modulators Market (by Region)

7.1 Analysis of Growth Potential of Different Countries: Global Human Microbiome Modulators Market

7.2 North America

7.3 Europe

7.4 Asia-Pacific

7.5 Latin America

7.6 Rest-of-the-World

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Overview

8.2 Bayer AG

8.3 BioGaia AB

8.4 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

8.5 DowDuPont Inc.

8.6 Garden of Life, LLC.

8.7 Ingredion Incorporated

8.8 ISOThrive LLC

8.9 Jarrow Formulas, Inc.

8.10 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

8.11 Lallemand Inc.

8.12 MicroBiome Therapeutics, LLC

8.13 Pharmavite LLC

8.14 Probi AB

8.15 Probiotics International Limited (ADM Protexin)

8.16 Quorum Innovations, LLC

8.17 Sanofi S.A.

8.18 The Procter and Gamble Company

8.19 Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

