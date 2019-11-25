Human Microbiome World Markets to 2023, Featuring Chr. Hansen, Enterome Bioscience, Seres Therapeutics, and Viome

DUBLIN, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Human Microbiome Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study highlights the growth opportunities, visioning scenarios, innovative business models/use cases, competitive landscape, and key drivers and restraints, along with a revenue forecast for the human microbiome market.



Interest in the microbiome as a science and industry has exploded over the past decade. Innovations are happening across 3 significant categories for human health benefits: microbiome-based therapeutics, over-the-counter (OTC) dietary supplements, and self-diagnostics/screening.

The OTC market is the largest because of the lack of precise regulation, but the importance of therapeutic and diagnostic products is rapidly increasing with more research substantiating the potential of microbiome-based therapy. Diagnostic applications of the microbiome include the diagnosis of infections and monitoring of microbial components related to non-communicable, chronic diseases.



The effect of next-generation sequencing (NGS) and the disruptive response to genomics has resulted in the development of novel, biomarker-based diagnostics and screening tests that only detect microbiome interactions or presence in humans. These are either direct-to-consumer products for more robust evaluations.



Because microbiome-based therapies constitute an entirely new therapeutic category, there is much uncertainty about the best paths to commercialization The United States is expected to have a faster adoption due to higher interest and awareness generated in this field by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). One of the critical challenges in microbiome research is deciding whether a particular change in the microbiota is accountable for a specific condition, or if it is a side effect. The complexity of the microbiome and the fact that each person has a distinct one makes it extremely difficult to determine cause-effect relationships.



The global demand for more effective medicines and healthier nutrition will continue to drive the development of microbiomic products. Advancements in genomic sequencing and computer algorithms are expected to create both medicines and therapeutics based on individual microbiomes for better outcomes and healthier lives that will prevent or minimize diseases.

Key Issues Addressed

What is the market size and growth forecast for the human microbiome segments?

Who are the key competitors in this market? How does the competitive landscape look like?

What are the key growth opportunities for existing companies and new entrants in this market?

What changes to the business model are required from companies to cater to changes in market conditions?

How is the human microbiome market evolving? What are the key partnerships and collaborations in this industry?

What are the strategic imperatives for human microbiome industry participants?

Companies Mentioned



Chr. Hansen

Enterome Bioscience

Seres Therapeutics

Viome

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Dashboard

Purpose of this Experiential Study

5-Step Process to Transformational Growth

Market Scope and Segmentation

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Snapshot

Market Engineering Measurements - Human Microbiome Market

Key Findings

Big Market Prospects

Major Growth Opportunities

Microbiome Ecosystem - Industry Convergence Map

Strategic Imperatives for Growth

2. Market Overview

Market Definition

Key Types of Microbiome Therapeutics

Understanding Human Microbiome - Major Initiatives

Drivers and Restraints

Impact Mapping of Drivers and Restraints

3. Market Dynamics

Key Challenges in the Human Microbiome Market

Areas That Will Highly Impact Microbiome Adoption

Regulatory Scenario Assessment - OTC Segment

Regulatory Scenario Assessment - Microbiome-based Drugs

4. Growth Environment - Human Microbiome Market

Market Engineering Measurements - Human Microbiome Market

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Forecast Discussions

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Microbiome-based Drugs - Pipeline Analysis

Key Microbiome-based Drugs to Watch

5. Competitive Landscape

Vendor Ecosystem

Key Companies to Watch - Enterome Bioscience

Key Companies to Watch - Chr. Hansen

Key Companies to Watch - Seres Therapeutics

Key Companies to Watch - Viome

Other Companies to Watch - Microbiome Therapeutics

Other Companies to Watch - Microbiome Diagnostics

Analysis of Big Pharma Spend on Human Microbiome Market

Key Licensing Deals Analysis

Key Companies by Therapeutic Area of Focus and Stage of Microbiome Therapeutic Candidate

6. Visioning Scenarios

Human Microbiome Market - Macro to Micro Visioning

Key Future Trends in the Human Microbiome Market

7. Growth Pipeline

Levers for Growth

8. Growth Opportunities, Strategies - Implementation and Recommendation: Vision and Strategy

Growth Opportunity 1 - Microbiome-based Cancer Immunotherapies

Growth Opportunity 2 - Personalized Medicine Through Microbiome Companion Diagnostics

9. Growth Opportunities, Strategies - Implementation and Recommendation: Brand and Demand

Growth Opportunity 3 - Wellness and Data Monetization Through DTCMT

Growth Opportunity 4 - Microbiome (OTC and Therapeutic) Contract Manufacturing

Growth Opportunity Matrix

Focus Geographies for Human Microbiome Companies

Key Therapeutic Areas to Look Out for in Future

Strategic Imperatives for Human Microbiome Companies

10. The Last Word

3 Big Predictions

11. Appendix

Research Till Date Has Identified Broadly 9 Therapy Areas Which Includes Multiple Chronic Diseases

List of Exhibits

