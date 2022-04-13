Human Resource Outsourcing Market - 56% of Growth to Originate from North America | Evolving Opportunities with Accenture Plc & Adecco Group AG | Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Human Resource Outsourcing Market Analysis Report by Service (PO, BAO, MPHRO, RPO, and LSO) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa), and the Segment Forecasts,2022-2026". Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders. Track key industry opportunities, trends, and threats. Information on marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales, and supply functions. https://www.technavio.com/report/report/human-resource-outsourcing-market-industry-analysis

Human Resource Outsourcing Market - Drivers, Trends & Challenges

The human resource outsourcing market is driven by the digitization of human resource outsourcing. In addition, the rise in the adoption of recruitment analytics is anticipated to boost the growth of the human resource outsourcing market. However, factors such as increased dependence on outsourcing agencies may impede the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers, trends & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Some of the key Human Resource Outsourcing Players:

The human resource outsourcing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovations and acquisitions to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Accenture Plc - The company offers human resources outsourcing that provides new human resources outsourcing solution that enables mid-sized organizations to outsource their end-to-end HR services and functions, achieving higher performance levels in HR services while lowering their costs.

Adecco Group AG - The company offers human resource outsourcing that provides innovative solutions that enable employers to optimize their workforces and employees to take control of their careers.

Capgemini Service SAS - The company offers human resource outsourcing that provides payroll, time and attendance, talent, benefits and insurance, hr services, hr outsourcing, PEO, integrations, and app marketplace.

Genpact Ltd. - The company offers human resource outsourcing that includes human resources management solutions such as payroll outsourcing, administrative management, and employee welfare including an online personnel management system.

IBM - The company offers human resource outsourcing that enables HR professionals in being more strategic people managers by outsourcing some of the administrative and operational tasks.

Human Resource Outsourcing Market: Segmentation Analysis

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

PO - size, and forecast 2021-2026

BAO - size and forecast 2021-2026

MPHRO - size and forecast 2021-2026

RPO - size and forecast 2021-2026

LSO - size, and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 The Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

Human Resource Outsourcing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 4.87% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 10.90 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.37 Performing market contribution North America at 56% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Accenture Plc, Adecco Group AG, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Capgemini Service SAS, Capita Plc, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., CGI Inc., Fidelity Investments Inc., General Outsourcing Co Ltd., Genpact Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hexaware Technologies Ltd., HP Inc., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Manpower Group, MHR, Randstad Holding NV, Wipro Ltd., Zalaris ASA., Aon Plc, and UKG Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

