Human Resources Veteran Patty Adams Joins Mix Talent

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mix Talent, a biotech and life science talent acquisition and consulting firm, announced that Patty Adams has joined the company as the Head of Human Resources Consulting.

"We have known Patty for years as a client and are thrilled she is joining our team. She brings a tremendous depth and breadth of life science HR experience to our organization along with the right mix of values to add to the special culture we have built," said Mickey Shimp, President of Mix Talent. "In her new role, Patty will help clients solve HR challenges at every stage of growth, from the organizational design needs of a startup to the strategic decisions made in large-size commercial organizations."

"I have always appreciated the authentic, flexible, and solution-driven approach the team at Mix takes with clients," said Patty. "I'm excited to be part of this team, working with professionals I admire and respect, to bring new services to life science clients. And I look forward to helping more companies navigate critical stages of growth to deliver medicines that can dramatically change the lives of patients."

Patty joins Mix Talent with 30 years of experience in Human Resources at leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Most recently, she served as Senior Vice President, Human Resources and Administration at Aptinyx Inc. (previously Naurex Inc.). Prior to her most recent role, Patty held Human Resources leadership positions at Durata Therapeutics, Inc., SagePath Partners, LLC, BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Lundbeck Inc., and Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Patty received a Bachelor of Arts from Columbia College and Masters of Human Resources from Loyola University.

Mix Talent is a biotech and healthcare-focused talent acquisition and consulting firm that recognizes the power of company culture, and specializes in identifying, assessing, and selecting talent that fits and fortifies the culture. As its name demonstrates, the company believes it's essential to find that right mix of skills, experience, personality, and personal motivation to ensure long-term success. And to do that, it needs to be done differently. Mix Talent's unique mix of knowledge, technology, and instinct have helped clients go beyond just hiring headcount to truly creating dynamic organizations. The secret's in the mix. Learn more at www.mix-talent.com .

