Human Rights Campaign Recognizes Cengage for LGBTQ Workplace Equality

"At Cengage, inclusivity is a core value to our corporate culture," said Michael E. Hansen, CEO, Cengage. "We are dedicated to fostering an inclusive and diverse environment, and it is a great honor to be acknowledged by HRC as part of the Corporate Equality Index. I am immensely proud of the efforts made by our team – driven by employee advocates – to advance this commitment."

As part of its commitment to workplace equality, Cengage advances its support for LGBTQ employees—and diversity efforts broadly—in a number of ways, including the company's Employee Resource Groups (ERGs). ERGs are voluntary, employee-led groups organized around shared experiences or affinity to help to build a positive and supportive workplace. Last May, Cengage joined the Human Rights Campaign Business Coalition for the Equality Act, a group of leading U.S. employers that support federal legislation that would provide equal protections to LGBTQ people.

"The impact of the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index over its 18-year history is profound. In this time, the corporate community has worked with us to adopt LGBTQ-inclusive policies, practices and benefits, establishing the Corporate Equality Index as a primary driving force for LGBTQ workplace inclusion in America and across the globe," said HRC President Alphonso David. "These companies know that protecting their LGBTQ employees and customers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do – it is also the best business decision. In addition, many of these leaders are also advocating for the LGBTQ community and equality under the law in the public square. From supporting LGBTQ civil rights protections in the U.S. through HRC's Business Coalition for the Equality Act, to featuring transgender and non-binary people in an ad in Argentina, to advocating for marriage equality in Taiwan -- businesses understand their LGBTQ employees and customers deserve to be seen, valued and respected not only at work, but in every aspect of daily life."

The results of this year's CEI showcase how 1059 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but helping advance the cause of LGBTQ inclusion in workplaces abroad.

The CEI rates companies and top law firms on detailed criteria falling under five broad categories:

Non-discrimination policies

Employment benefits

Demonstrated organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion

Public commitment to LGBTQ equality

Responsible citizenship

The full report, is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

