Human Vaccine Market Size to Grow by USD 20.37 billion | Find Future Trends, Analysis, and Insights | Technavio

What are the Some of the Topics Covered in this Report?

Overview of the Market

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Factors Impacting Market Growth

Vendor Analysis

What are the Various Segments Covered in this Report?

Segmentation Segments Route of administration Intramuscular, subcutaneous, oral, and others Geography North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

What are the Factors Driving the Growth of the Human Vaccine Market?

The growth of the human vaccine market will be driven by the increase in investments in the vaccines segment. For instance, in November 2020, CEPI received a grant of up to USD 20 million from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to expand its portfolio of COVID-19 vaccines to include candidates that are different from those already in the advanced development stage.

What are the Trends Supporting the Growth of the Human Vaccine Market?

Varied demand for vaccines in high-income and developing countries is a key trend that will support the growth of the human vaccine market. Various large and small players from developing countries have emerged in the vaccine segment, including Biocon, Bharat Biotech, and Serum Institute of India. This might reduce the cost of vaccination and increase access to all types of vaccines in these countries.

Which are the Major Vendors Operating in the Human Vaccine Market?

According to Technavio, the major vendors operating in the human vaccine market include Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bavarian Nordic AS, Bharat Biotech Ltd., BioNTech SE, CanSino Biologics Inc., CSL Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Gradalis Inc., Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Merck and Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Moderna Inc., Novavax Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, and Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. among others.

Is the Market Fragmented or Concentrated?

The human vaccine market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The global human vaccine market has multiple approved vaccines available for the treatment and prevention of various infectious and non-infectious diseases.

Does Technavio Provide Any Subscription Offers?

Human Vaccine Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.73% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 20.37 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.3 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bavarian Nordic AS, Bharat Biotech Ltd., BioNTech SE, CanSino Biologics Inc., CSL Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Gradalis Inc., Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Johnson and Johnson, Merck and Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Moderna Inc., Novavax Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, and Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Route of Administration



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Route of Administration

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Route of Administration - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Route of Administration - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Route of Administration

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Route of Administration



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Route of Administration

5.3 Intramuscular - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Intramuscular - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Intramuscular - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Intramuscular - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Intramuscular - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Subcutaneous - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Subcutaneous - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Subcutaneous - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Subcutaneous - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Subcutaneous - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Oral - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on Oral - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Oral - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on Oral - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Oral - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 42: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by Route of Administration

Exhibit 44: Market opportunity by Route of Administration ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 45: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 46: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Bavarian Nordic AS

Exhibit 93: Bavarian Nordic AS - Overview



Exhibit 94: Bavarian Nordic AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 95: Bavarian Nordic AS - Key news



Exhibit 96: Bavarian Nordic AS - Key offerings

10.4 CSL Ltd.

Exhibit 97: CSL Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 98: CSL Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 99: CSL Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 100: CSL Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: CSL Ltd. - Segment focus

10.5 Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 102: Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 105: Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.6 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Exhibit 107: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Overview



Exhibit 108: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 109: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key news



Exhibit 110: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: GlaxoSmithKline Plc - Segment focus

10.7 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Exhibit 112: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. - Key offerings

10.8 Merck and Co. Inc.

Exhibit 115: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 116: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 117: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 118: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.9 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp.

Exhibit 120: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Pfizer Inc.

Exhibit 124: Pfizer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Pfizer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Pfizer Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Pfizer Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Sanofi

Exhibit 128: Sanofi - Overview



Exhibit 129: Sanofi - Business segments



Exhibit 130: Sanofi - Key news



Exhibit 131: Sanofi - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Sanofi - Segment focus

10.12 Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Exhibit 133: Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 135: Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 136: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 137: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 138: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 139: Research methodology



Exhibit 140: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 141: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 142: List of abbreviations

