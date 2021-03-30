Human Vaccine Market to Grow by USD 18.52 Billion During 2021-2025 | Increase in Investments in the Vaccines Segment to Boost Growth | Technavio

For the Right Perspective & Competitive Insights. Make confident decisions using our benchmarks and analysis.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Human Vaccine Market Analysis Report by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) and RoA (Intramuscular, Subcutaneous, Oral, and Others), and the Segment Forecasts, 2021-2025".

The human vaccine market is driven by the increase in investments in the vaccines segment. In addition, the need for novel vaccines for chronic infections is anticipated to boost the growth of the human vaccine market.

High investments by vaccine manufacturers are necessary to develop a wide variety of vaccines, reduce product and process complexity, and maintain aggressive timelines for vaccine development and life cycle management. Companies across the world are increasingly investing in new vaccine development. The significant increase in capacity is to meet the growing demand for pediatric and booster vaccines. In February 2018, Prokarium, a UK-based synthetic biology company, announced the completion of a $10 million investment round. The investment was focused on the clinical development of vaccines against chlamydia, C. difficile, and enteric fever (typhoid and paratyphoid). The fund included R&D in immuno-oncology team expansion. Globally, the increasing investments in the vaccine market indicate a promising future demand.

Major Five Human Vaccine Companies:

Bavarian Nordic AS

Bavarian Nordic AS operates business through the Unified business segment. The company offers human vaccines such as the Ebola vaccine and Rabipur/RabAvert.

CSL Ltd.

CSL Ltd. operates business through CSL Behring and Seqirus. The company offers human vaccines such as Afuria, Agrippal, Flaud, and Flucelvax Quadrivalent.

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd. operates business through Innovative Pharmaceuticals, Generic, Vaccine, and OTC Related. The company offers a variety of human vaccines.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

GlaxoSmithKline Plc operates business through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The company offers human vaccines such as Ambirix, BEXSERO, BOOSTRIX, and CERVARIX.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates business through the Immunotherapies segment. VGX-3100 is a therapeutic DNA vaccine being investigated in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pre-cancers and cancers, such as cervical cancer, caused by the HPV subtypes 16 and 18.

Human Vaccine Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

North America - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - size and forecast 2020-2025

- size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - size and forecast 2020-2025

Human Vaccine Market RoA Outlook (Revenue, USD billion, 2020-2025)

Intramuscular - size and forecast 2020-2025

Subcutaneous - size and forecast 2020-2025

Oral - size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - size and forecast 2020-2025

