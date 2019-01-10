Humana and PatientPing Announce Agreement to Improve Care Coordination for Members Across North Carolina

BOSTON, Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPing, the nation's most comprehensive care coordination platform, today announced that it has teamed up with Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM), one of the nation's leading health and well-being companies, on a new care coordination focus for Humana Medicare Advantage members in North Carolina.

Humana provides support to physicians and healthcare professionals through a range of clinical capabilities, including in-home care, behavioral health and pharmacy services as well as data analytics and wellness solutions.

The innovative relationship seeks to improve member experience for Humana's North Carolina Medicare Advantage membership by enhancing care coordination among providers on PatientPing's platform. Through these efforts, Humana aims to reduce emergency department visits, preventable admissions and readmissions, and improve connectivity to community-based providers post-discharge.

"We're excited to partner with Humana and to expand access to our platform in North Carolina," said Jay Desai, CEO of PatientPing. "Our mission is to connect providers to seamlessly coordinate patient care. The regional infrastructure enables providers at health systems and health plans to collaborate with the goal of improving quality and reducing total cost of care. North Carolina is at the leading edge of value-based care innovation and we're excited for Humana to use PatientPing's platform to help accelerate value-based care initiatives in the state."

"We're pleased to work with PatientPing to enhance and strengthen Humana's care coordination programs for our members across North Carolina," said Neil Steffens, Mid-Atlantic Medicare President at Humana. "We believe this platform will foster better provider engagement, and PatientPing's insights into their care will help us improve medical outcomes."

Humana will have access to PatientPing's provider enablement platform to monitor acute and post-acute events in real time. In addition, Humana plans to offer PatientPing's platform to many network providers with the goal of improving care coordination, and reducing total cost of care for Humana members. The platform uses real-time notifications (Pings) to activate the member's extended care team who utilize PatientPing and provides contextual information (Stories) to point-of-care providers, which includes certain utilization indicators to help coordinate transitions.

"The key to success in value-based care is close collaboration between payers and providers," said Sagnik Bhattacharya, Head of Payer & Provider Strategy at PatientPing. "PatientPing's goal is to eliminate barriers in information exchange and improve communication across providers and health plans in service of a better member experience. Humana is a leader in the transition from volume to value and will be a great partner for PatientPing as we continue to deliver the next generation payer-provider collaboration platform."

About PatientPing

PatientPing is a Boston-based care coordination platform that reduces the cost of healthcare by seamlessly connecting providers and health plans to coordinate patient care. The platform enables collaboration on shared patients through Pings–real-time notifications when patients receive care–and Stories–important patient context at the point of care–and allows provider organizations, health plans, governments, individuals and the organizations supporting them to leverage this real-time data to reach their shared goals of improving the efficiency of our healthcare system. For more information, please visit www.patientping.com.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company's web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

Annual reports to stockholders

Securities and Exchange Commission filings

Most recent investor conference presentations

Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls

Calendar of events

Corporate Governance information

SOURCE PatientPing

Related Links

http://www.humana.com

