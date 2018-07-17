Humane Farming Association Condemns Passage Of Prop 12
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Statement from Bradley Miller, President of the Humane Farming Association (HFA):
It is a sad time for farm animals and those who care about their mistreatment. With the passage of Proposition 12, egg factory cages are becoming officially legal in California and will remain so for years to come. Far from improving conditions on factory farms, egg-laying hens that were in cages before Prop 12, will remain suffering in cages after Prop 12. Calves that were in crates before Prop 12 will remain suffering in crates after Prop 12.
Proposition 12 has now rendered the term "cage free" utterly meaningless. Rather than the full wingspan requirement of our previous law (Prop 2) which is being deleted, hens will now get a mere one square foot of space per bird. This codifies in California law the cruel guidelines of United Egg Producers — the egg industry trade group that co-wrote Prop 12 with the corrupted Humane Society of the United States (HSUS).
The proponents of Prop 12 have now squandered a combined $23 million misleading and manipulating California voters on two phony "cage-free" initiatives. The inescapable reality remains this: If not for the malpractice of HSUS and its tagalongs, California hens would be out of cages at this very moment.
The Humane Farming Association will continue its fight against farm animal cruelty and will continue to expose HSUS's unethical partnership with the egg industry and this cruel betrayal of farm animals and voters. Learn the REAL story of Prop 12 at: https://stoptherottenegginitiative.org.
The Humane Farming Association (HFA) is dedicated to the protection of farm animals and operates the nation's largest farm animal sanctuary. Founded in 1985 and over 250,000 members strong, HFA is nationally recognized for its integrity and its groundbreaking anti-cruelty campaigns.
