Humane Farming Association Condemns Passage Of Prop 12

Proposition 12 has now rendered the term "cage free" utterly meaningless. Rather than the full wingspan requirement of our previous law (Prop 2) which is being deleted, hens will now get a mere one square foot of space per bird. This codifies in California law the cruel guidelines of United Egg Producers — the egg industry trade group that co-wrote Prop 12 with the corrupted Humane Society of the United States (HSUS).

The proponents of Prop 12 have now squandered a combined $23 million misleading and manipulating California voters on two phony "cage-free" initiatives. The inescapable reality remains this: If not for the malpractice of HSUS and its tagalongs, California hens would be out of cages at this very moment.

The Humane Farming Association will continue its fight against farm animal cruelty and will continue to expose HSUS's unethical partnership with the egg industry and this cruel betrayal of farm animals and voters. Learn the REAL story of Prop 12 at: https://stoptherottenegginitiative.org.

About HFA

The Humane Farming Association (HFA) is dedicated to the protection of farm animals and operates the nation's largest farm animal sanctuary. Founded in 1985 and over 250,000 members strong, HFA is nationally recognized for its integrity and its groundbreaking anti-cruelty campaigns.



