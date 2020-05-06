Humanitarian Disaster Institute & National Association of Evangelicals to host Town Hall on Considering When and How to Reopen Your Church

WHEATON, Ill., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Humanitarian Disaster Institute (HDI) at Wheaton College and the National Association of Evangelicals (NAE) are partnering to present a special Town Hall webinar on Friday, May 8 at noon CT, to help churches approach questions they need to be asking as they consider when and how to reopen. A panel of church experts will frame this important conversation by sharing insights and answering questions from participants. Registration is free; sign up at hdicoronavirus webinar.eventbrite.com , or stream live on Facebook at facebook.com/WheatonHDI .

"As communities across the country begin the process of reopening, church leaders will have many big decisions to make," said Jamie Aten, Ph.D., a disaster psychologist and the founder and executive director of the Humanitarian Disaster Institute. "This town hall will open up the conversation and help churches build a framework for how to think through important questions before jumping into action."

HDI is partnering with the National Association of Evangelicals, which represents more than 45,000 local churches from 40 different denominations and serves a constituency of millions, to provide this resource for the church and serve the body of Christ. Walter Kim, president of NAE, said:

"Church leaders are facing practical, pastoral, and even theological questions that they have previously not encountered. Issues are complicated, and our need to pursue God's wisdom is vital. Let's learn from one another and lead well in this moment, for God's glory."

HDI and NAE also collaborated on the COVID-19 Church Summit, the first digital summit for churches and church leaders responding to COVID-19. That content is still available to access at covid19churchsummit.com . Additional COVID-19 resources from both organizations are available at naecarepackage.com and spiritualfirstaidhub.com .

Registration for the webinar is free; sign up at hdicoronaviruswebinar.eventbrite.com , or stream live on Facebook at facebook.com/WheatonHDI at noon CT on Friday, May 8.

About Humanitarian Disaster Institute at Wheaton College

The Humanitarian Disaster Institute at Wheaton College (Wheaton, Ill.) is the first faith-based academic disaster research center in the country. Its mission is to help the church prepare and care for a disaster-filled world. HDI recently launched the M.A. in Humanitarian & Disaster Leadership and a Trauma Certificate to prepare the next generation of humanitarian and disaster professionals to lead with faith and humility, utilize evidence-based practice, and serve the most vulnerable and the Church globally. Learn more at wheaton.edu/HDI.

About the National Association of Evangelicals

Founded in 1942, the National Association of Evangelicals seeks to honor God by connecting and representing evangelical Christians in the United States. It represents more than 45,000 local churches from 40 different denominations and serves a constituency of millions. Learn more at nae.net .

Media Contact:

Laura Leonard

[email protected]

SOURCE Humanitarian Disaster Institute