Humanity Dominates as Number-One Voted Employee Scheduling Solution on G2 Crowd

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Humanity , a leading provider of cloud-based employee shift scheduling solutions for the enterprise, today announced that G2 Crowd has ranked the company a Leader in its Spring 2019 reports for Employee Scheduling software and Workforce Management software.

Humanity was recognized as the top-scoring Spring 2019 Leader based on hundreds of user reviews from an online community of software users, with inclusion across small business, mid-market, and enterprise segments for Best Employee Scheduling Software . Additionally, Humanity also earned a "Leader" designation across all market segments in the Workforce Management Software category.

"When customers feel compelled enough to share their employee scheduling experiences and recommend our solution to others, we know we've accomplished the ultimate goal of every software-as-a-service technology provider—making our customers' lives easier," said Chris Amani, CEO, Humanity. "We're honored to be included in G2 Crowd's Spring report and look forward to continuing to provide shift-based businesses with a leading software solution created to simplify their staffing needs."

To view Humanity G2 Crowd user reviews please visit: https://www.g2.com/products/humanity-humanity/reviews

G2 Crowd is an online B2B software review platform ranking products and vendors in an industry Grid® and index based on reviews gathered from its online community of software users, as well as data collected from social networks and other online resources1.

Humanity is offered as Software as a Service (SaaS), and integrates quickly and easily with today's leading HCM platforms. Reducing the time needed to create, publish and manage employee staff schedules by up to 80 percent, Humanity is used by a range of leading organizations to support today's workforce. Companies like Kaiser Permanente, HBO, Lululemon, Lyft, Chick-fil-A, and many more count on Humanity every day to build and maintain staff schedules– helping to ensure employee satisfaction and enabling complete Human Capital visibility across the organization.

Humanity offers a cloud-based employee scheduling platform that accelerates schedule creation by up to 80 percent while providing organizations of all sizes with unprecedented insight into their operations and empowering them with actionable data to optimize staffing based on historical sales and sales forecasts, employee skill set, and staff availability. Humanity is offered as Software as a Service (SaaS) and can be deployed as a stand-alone solution in the cloud, or integrated quickly and easily with today's leading HCM platforms— without the need for any customization. For more information or to schedule a free 30-day trial, visit humanity.com .

