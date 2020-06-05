Humanity First Letter of Support for our Black Community

WASHINGTON, June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It has been a painful week of reckoning, reflection, and learning for many of us. The continuous civil unrest around the nation has given us pause to listen and be part of the change that uplifts, supports and safeguards our Black communities.

The brutal death of George Floyd at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers has been profoundly saddening and painful. It was just one in a long line of violent acts committed against innocent Black men and women in our nation.

Humanity First USA unequivocally stands with our Black brothers and sisters and rejects the hatred, persistent racial injustice, discrimination, and violence the Black community has experienced for generations.

Since its inception, part of Humanity First's mission has always been to uplift and protect people from suffering. Humanity First USA is dedicated to serving humanity and safeguarding human life and dignity, to promote peace and understanding based upon mutual tolerance and respect.

Munum Naeem, the President and Executive Director for Humanity First USA, in support stated: "We must work together and stand together to build a society that affords Black people the same dignity, protection, and rights that so many others take for granted. Humanity First USA is fully committed and dedicated to ensuring this future and stands in solidarity with Black Americans across this country." Now more than ever, Humanity First USA is committed to serving humanity for social justice and peace.

ABOUT HUMANITY FIRST

Humanity First USA is a registered 501(c)3 non-profit organization that has served in human development areas and disaster crises across America and internationally since 2004. Humanity First has responded to many disasters, including the famine in North East Africa, Japan Tsunami, Haiti Earthquake, Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Sandy, Pakistan Floods, Tornadoes in Moore, Oklahoma, and Texas. In the post-disaster phase, Humanity First engaged in community development projects to build local infrastructure and alleviate poverty in these areas.

Humanity First is a non-political, non-sectarian international relief and development agency that works with communities around the globe to improve the quality of life for some of the world's underserved and vulnerable individuals. For further information please visit our website: usa.humanityfirst.org

