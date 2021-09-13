Humanity First USA 2021 Global Telethon is Presenting #Gifts4Humanity

FRISCO, Texas, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Since it was first founded in the United Kingdom in 1995, Humanity First has served the world for 26 years. Globally, we are raising awareness for our various human development programs and disaster relief efforts through our 2021 Global Telethon that was held on Sunday, September 5th, 2021. Humanity First is aiming to raise funds to facilitate more projects as the organization continues to grow rapidly around the world. The event was live at: https://usa.humanityfirst.org/

Humanity First USA was established in 2004 and is continuously expanding its efforts to help people in need in America and across the globe. The COVID-19 pandemic has been one of the largest humanitarian challenges for the modern world. There has been a universal loss of life, suffering and lack of resources. For the past 18 months Humanity First USA has been tirelessly supporting the COVID-19 response. We have set up active food distribution centers in 12 cities and are running The Education Project to help children from K-12 with online learning. In several African countries we have built and continue to operate 23 schools and 5 vocational centers and are providing access to clean drinking water through hand-pumps and water wells. We are also on the ground with our relief efforts in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida and the recent earthquake in Haiti. We are also launching our relief efforts for Afghan refugees who have arrived in the United States. Please support all these endeavors by donating and volunteering with Humanity First USA.

Mr. Ahmad Yahya Sayed, Chairman of Humanity First International, commented:

"It has been truly humbling to witness the progress of Humanity First over the last 25 years from a modest beginning to becoming one of the world's leading humanitarian organizations. Our focus has always been to use our expertise and knowledge to help and support those in need, wherever they are in the world. That remains as true today as it was 25 years ago. We are here to serve mankind, to provide opportunities for human development, empowerment for all and respect for all human rights."

