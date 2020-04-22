Humanity Heroes Celebrates Earth Day by Donating N95 Masks and True Organics Nutrients to Mad River Hospital Garden During COVID-19

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's Earth Day 2020, and the world is reeling from the unprecedented coronavirus. Humanity Heroes is donating 500 N95 masks, and enough gardening nutrients to cover over 2.2 acres worth to Mad River Community Hospital .

"We are deeply appreciative of Humanity Heroes' support during the COVID-19 pandemic. As a small independent hospital in a rural community, Humanity Heroes' donation of N95 masks and financial support of our garden provide critical backing for our employees and patients during this challenging time," said Jed Rudd, the Director of Ancillary Services and Safety of Mad River Community Hospital.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Michael "BigMike" Straumietis and Humanity Heroes have worked to support communities impacted by COVID-19. Their "Heroes Deserve Masks" campaign recently donated over 17,000 masks to homeless shelters and hospitals.

For this year's Earth Day Worldwide Celebration, Humanity Heroes chose Mad River Hospital because they donate food from the hospital garden to a local food bank, " Food for People ," that feeds the homeless. The gardening nutrients donation from True Organics will be used in the Mad River Hospital Garden, so patients at the hospital can enjoy meals made from fresh, local produce grown with only organic ingredients.

CEO of Humanity Heroes Michael "BigMike" Straumietis said, "We want to support communities that are committed to providing the best possible care for their patients, and that's why we're proud to make this donation. It's incredible to know that patients here enjoy a diverse array of fresh, locally grown crops that revamp the standard hospital menu and provide a true farm-to-table experience where health comes first."

Earth Day has a special significance for Straumietis, who is the founder of one of the world's most successful fertilizer companies, Advanced Nutrients. The introduction of earth-friendly True Organics, which has passed stringent OIM-CDFA and OMRI certifications, builds on the company's legacy of growing a greener world.

