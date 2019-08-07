Humanity Launches New AI-Powered Capabilities in Cloud-Based Platform Designed to Customize Shift-Based Scheduling Requirements

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Humanity, a leading provider of cloud-based employee shift scheduling solutions for the enterprise, today announced new scheduling features powered by artificial intelligence – Auto-Fill Schedule and Location-Based Break Rules – designed to customize and optimize shift-based scheduling. Auto-Fill Schedule allows organizations to quickly generate smarter, conflict-free schedules by assigning shifts and filling empty slots based on custom-built rules most relevant to an enterprise. Location-Based Break Rules allows organizations to automatically add breaks to shifts and ensure they align with state-mandated labor regulations.

Managing and cross-referencing thousands of sheets of employee data – including certifications, skills, availability, preferred working hours, overtime, leave requests, and more – can be an incredibly time-consuming and complex process. In addition, with the frequent and often complex changes in labor laws, organizations are often faced with contradictory standards and requirements to adhere to, which can obstruct the management of everyday operations. Humanity's new AI feature set automates this process by optimizing existing shift assignments and simultaneously filling empty shifts, open slots and assigning breaks, resulting in enhanced operations and increased employee productivity.

"Humanity is committed to listening to customer feedback and incorporating suggestions into its platform to continue providing the most intuitive and powerful scheduling solution for the enterprise," said Chris Amani, CEO, Humanity. "The new features released today will allow artificial intelligence to automate the process of ensuring the right workers are scheduled for the right shift, and that those shifts will be in compliance with local regulations."

More About Auto-Fill Schedule

Auto-Fill Schedule integrates personalized guidelines to accelerate the scheduling process and develop schedules to better fit the enterprise's specific needs. Managers can optimize schedules by factoring in critical data such as budget, federal and local regulations, and key business metrics to assign shifts based on a custom set of variables like seniority, certifications, and employment type, to minimize understaffing and overstaffing, eliminate scheduling conflicts, and ensure fair work distribution.

More About Location-Based Break Rules

Location-Based Break Rules offers five predefined location-based options for break rules, allowing managers to seamlessly oversee breaks and ensure they are in line with labor regulations in California (two rules), Oregon, Washington, and Massachusetts, or take advantage of an additional universal rule for a 30-minute unpaid break for shifts lasting up to 15 hours. The feature also includes conflict alerts that instantly notify managers if scheduled breaks do not adhere to break rules, allowing them to stay aware and easily resolve conflicts. To ensure employees take their required breaks, the Humanity platform sends email and SMS notifications 15 minutes prior to break start times.

Support and Availability

The Auto-Fill Schedule and Location-Based Break Rules features are now available through Humanity's platform. The step-by-step guide for Auto-Fill Schedule is available on Humanity's Help Center here , and the step-by-step guide for Location-Based Break Rules is available on Humanity's Help Center here .

For a personal demonstration or to sign up for a free trial, visit humanity.com .

About Humanity

Humanity offers a cloud-based employee scheduling platform that accelerates schedule creation by up to 80 percent while providing organizations of all sizes with unprecedented insight into their operations and empowering them with actionable data to optimize staffing based on historical sales and sales forecasts, employee skill set, and staff availability. Humanity is offered as Software as a Service (SaaS) and can be deployed as a stand-alone solution in the cloud or integrated quickly and easily with today's leading HCM platforms—without the need for any customization. Since 2010, more than 10,000 customers representing 1.3M users have scheduled over half-a-billion shifts on Humanity. For more information or to schedule a free 30-day trial, visit humanity.com.

Product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Humanity disclaims any and all rights in these marks.

SOURCE Humanity

Related Links

http://www.humanity.com

