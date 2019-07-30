Humanity Shortlisted in Best Enterprise-Level SaaS Product Category For 2019 SaaS Awards

"We are thrilled to be recognized by the SaaS Awards for our innovative cloud-based scheduling software," said Chris Amani, CEO, Humanity. "Humanity is invested in providing the enterprise with the most powerful and intuitive scheduling solution needed for streamlining workflow across a wide range of roles, needs and industries – from retail to education to health care and more."

The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS Product to Best SaaS Innovation in the Internet of Things (IoT).

"The standard of entries this year was incredibly high, with consistent attention to innovation and most importantly, customer success," said Larry Johnson, SaaS Awards and Cloud Awards organizer. "The volume of entries warranting consideration of a place on the coveted shortlist was unprecedented. The judges are set to have a nearly impossible task when selecting the final winners in a few short weeks."

Final SaaS Awards winners will be announced in September. To view the full shortlist, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/2019-saas-shortlist/ .

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. Finalists are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the SaaS Awards and Cloud Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/software-as-a-service-awards/ .

About Humanity

Humanity offers a cloud-based employee scheduling platform that accelerates schedule creation by up to 80 percent while providing organizations of all sizes with unprecedented insight into their operations and empowering them with actionable data to optimize staffing based on historical sales and sales forecasts, employee skill set, and staff availability. Humanity is offered as Software as a Service (SaaS) and can be deployed as a stand-alone solution in the cloud or integrated quickly and easily with today's leading HCM platforms—without the need for any customization. Since 2010, more than 10,000 customers representing 1.3M users have scheduled over half-a-billion shifts on Humanity. For more information or to schedule a free 30-day trial, visit humanity.com.

