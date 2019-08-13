Humanity Wins Two Gold Awards in the 2019 IT World Awards®

Now in its 14 th year, the IT World Awards involves active worldwide participation of judges from a broad spectrum of industries and encompasses the world's best in organizational performance, products and services, hot technologies, executives and management teams, successful deployment, product management and engineering, customer satisfaction, and public relations in every area of information technology.

Awarded for its robust enterprise employee scheduling platform that accelerates schedule creation by up to 80 percent, Humanity provides an intuitive scheduling solution for the enterprise across a wide range of roles, needs, and industries, including retail, higher education, health care, hospitality, transportation, finance, and more. Solving key business issues including talent retention, shift coverage, compliance, and effective management of the mobile workforce across locations and departments, Humanity drives innovation and simplifies day-to-day employee management processes for the enterprise.

"We are excited and honored to receive two Gold awards from Network Products Guide's IT World Awards," said Chris Amani, CEO, Humanity. "These accolades are a testament to Humanity's commitment to deliver the most intuitive employee scheduling solution for the enterprise. We are incredibly proud of the work our team does to constantly raise the bar and adapt to evolving industry needs, making our innovative scheduling solution indispensable to customers."

About NPG's IT World Awards

As industry's leading technology research and advisory publication, Network Products Guide plays a vital role in keeping decision makers and end-users informed of the choices they can make in all areas of information technology. The Annual IT World Awards is part of the SVUS Awards® recognition program from Silicon Valley in the United States of America which also includes other programs such as CEO World Awards, Consumer World Awards, Customer Sales and Service World Awards, Golden Bridge Awards, Globee Awards, Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards, Pillar World Awards, PR World Awards, and Women World Awards. To view the complete list of winners, visit https://networkproductsguide.com/winners/2019-it-world-awards/ .

About Humanity

Humanity offers a cloud-based employee scheduling platform that accelerates schedule creation by up to 80 percent while providing organizations of all sizes with unprecedented insight into their operations and empowering them with actionable data to optimize staffing based on historical sales and sales forecasts, employee skill set, and staff availability. Humanity is offered as Software as a Service (SaaS) and can be deployed as a stand-alone solution in the cloud or integrated quickly and easily with today's leading HCM platforms—without the need for any customization. Since 2010, more than 10,000 customers representing 1.3M users have scheduled over half-a-billion shifts on Humanity. For more information or to schedule a free 30-day trial, visit humanity.com.

Product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Humanity disclaims any and all rights in these marks.

SOURCE Humanity

Related Links

https://www.humanity.com

