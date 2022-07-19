Humanized Mouse Model Market Size to Grow by USD 119.20 million, 34% of Market Growth to Originate from Europe - Technavio

Jul 19, 2022, 03:05 ET
NEW YORK, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A humanized mouse model is an organism that has been genetically engineered to study immune responses to drugs or identify potential disease targets. The "Humanized Mouse Model Market by Product (genetically humanized mouse model and cell-based humanized mouse model) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering.
The potential growth difference for the humanized mouse model market size between 2020 and 2025 is USD 119.2 mn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report
Regional Analysis
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. Europe will contribute 34% to market growth during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to factors such as the growing geriatric population and increased prevalence of neurological disorders, diabetes, and obesity, which is creating growth opportunities for the market in focus in the region.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver: The rising focus on preventing the spread of pandemics is driving the market growth. Organizations such as World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) have made guidelines and protocols to effectively control the occurrence of COVID-19. These organizations focus on creating a standard protocol, framework, and national and international plans for mitigating and preventing the spread of coronavirus, which can be done by ensuring proper diagnostic and treatment capabilities. This has increased the demand for advanced diagnostic products, which will drive market growth during the forecast period.
- Market Challenge: The availability of substitutes is challenging the humanized mouse model market growth. Animal welfare groups such as PETA are pressurizing researchers to stop the use of animals for testing. The drawbacks of animal experimentation include ethical concerns, the need for skilled manpower, time-consuming protocols, and high costs. Hence, different methods and alternative organisms, such as cell culture methods for drug analysis, artificial blood vessel systems for testing chemicals, and rapid computer simulations, are being used in research for diseases such as diabetes. The emergence of these alternative models has been rapid. However, they have still not affected the demand for humanized mouse models. Therefore, these alternative models need more R&D for targeted therapies.
To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges that will shape the future of the humanized mouse model market, View our Sample Report right now!
Revenue-generating Product Segments
The genetically humanized mouse model segment will contribute significantly to market growth. The adoption of genetically humanized mouse models is expected to increase during the forecast period because of the growth of the global molecular and genetic research industries.
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View our sample report
Some Companies Mentioned
- Champions Oncology Inc.
- Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
- Creative Biolabs
- Envigo
- genOway
- ingenious targeting laboratory
- JSR Corp.
- Taconic Biosciences Inc.
- The Jackson Laboratory
- TRANS GENIC Inc.
- To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here
|
Humanized Mouse Model Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 14.41%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 119.2 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
18.45
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, ROW, North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
Europe at 34%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, UK, France, China, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Champions Oncology Inc., Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Creative Biolabs, Envigo, genOway, ingenious targeting laboratory, JSR Corp., Taconic Biosciences Inc., The Jackson Laboratory, and TRANS GENIC Inc.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Life Sciences Tools and Services
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Product
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Product
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Product
- 5.3 Genetically humanized mouse model - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Genetically humanized mouse model - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Genetically humanized mouse model - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Cell-based humanized mouse model - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Cell-based humanized mouse model - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Cell-based humanized mouse model - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Product
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product
6 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 22: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 23: Comparison by End-user
- 6.3 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 24: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 25: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 CROs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: CROs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: CROs - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Academic and research institutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: Academic and research institutions - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Academic and research institutions - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.6 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 30: Market opportunity by End-user
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 32: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 33: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 42: Key leading countries
- 8.8 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Competitive Landscape
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 45: Vendor landscape
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 47: Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 48: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Champions Oncology Inc.
- Exhibit 50: Champions Oncology Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 51: Champions Oncology Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 52: Champions Oncology Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 53: Champions Oncology Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 54: Champions Oncology Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.4 Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
- Exhibit 55: Charles River Laboratories International Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 56: Charles River Laboratories International Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 57: Charles River Laboratories International Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 58: Charles River Laboratories International Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 59: Charles River Laboratories International Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.5 Creative Biolabs
- Exhibit 60: Creative Biolabs - Overview
- Exhibit 61: Creative Biolabs - Product and service
- Exhibit 62: Creative Biolabs - Key offerings
- 11.6 Envigo
- Exhibit 63: Envigo - Overview
- Exhibit 64: Envigo - Product and service
- Exhibit 65: Envigo - Key offerings
- 11.7 genOway
- Exhibit 66: genOway - Overview
- Exhibit 67: genOway - Business segments
- Exhibit 68: genOway – Key news
- Exhibit 69: genOway - Key offerings
- Exhibit 70: genOway - Segment focus
- 11.8 ingenious targeting laboratory
- Exhibit 71: ingenious targeting laboratory - Overview
- Exhibit 72: ingenious targeting laboratory - Business segments
- Exhibit 73: ingenious targeting laboratory - Key offerings
- Exhibit 74: ingenious targeting laboratory - Segment focus
- 11.9 JSR Corp.
- Exhibit 75: JSR Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 76: JSR Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 77: JSR Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 78: JSR Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.10 Taconic Biosciences Inc.
- Exhibit 79: Taconic Biosciences Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 80: Taconic Biosciences Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 81: Taconic Biosciences Inc. – Key news
- Exhibit 82: Taconic Biosciences Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 83: Taconic Biosciences Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.11 The Jackson Laboratory
- Exhibit 84: The Jackson Laboratory - Overview
- Exhibit 85: The Jackson Laboratory - Business segments
- Exhibit 86: The Jackson Laboratory - Key offerings
- 11.12 TRANS GENIC Inc.
- Exhibit 87: TRANS GENIC Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 88: TRANS GENIC Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 89: TRANS GENIC Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 90: TRANS GENIC Inc. - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 91: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 92: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 93: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 94: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 95: List of abbreviations
