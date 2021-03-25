HumanN Launches New SuperBeets® Memory & Focus Chews to Support Brain Health

AUSTIN, Texas, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Humann , an industry leader in functional food and nutritional supplements for whole body health, today announced the launch of SuperBeets® Memory & Focus Chews to support overall brain health and cognitive function - including promoting brain blood flow, supporting mental alertness, and helping to reduce oxidative stress.

SuperBeets® Memory & Focus is a unique supplement that contains clinically-studied polyphenol compounds to support two aspects of brain health: brain blood flow and BDNF. Blood flow to the brain, along with Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor (BDNF) - a key protein found in the brain - are important in promoting overall cognitive health.

"It has always been our mission to provide the highest-quality products to help consumers achieve their health goals," said Joel Kocher, Co-Founder and CEO of Humann. "Surveys show that consumers are actively concerned about their brain health as well as their daily mental performance. We are thrilled to be pioneering a cognitive health supplement formulation alongside our esteemed clinical experts that we hope will empower consumers to take more control of and support their brain health in an easily accessible and convenient way."

SuperBeets® Memory & Focus features a highly pure form of Resveratrol produced through a unique fermentation process, along with a patented coffee fruit extract that have been clinically shown to help promote brain blood flow and support brain health, respectively. In addition to featuring the unique, science-backed polyphenol compounds to support cognitive health, Humann's SuperBeets® Memory & Focus Chews are vegan, non-GMO, gluten-free, soy-free, decaffeinated and naturally flavored with no artificial sweeteners.

Through collaboration between Humann's scientists and third-party research teams, the brand has developed a portfolio of best-selling, clinically researched ingredients and products. Humann's products - used by medical professionals in their practices and 120+ collegiate and professional teams – aim to support immune health, healthy blood pressure, healthy circulation, and promote the body's own nitric oxide production.

Humann's full catalog of products, including the new SuperBeets® Memory & Focus Chews is available online and on Amazon. Select products are also available at fine retailers such as CVS Pharmacy and GNC. For more information on Humann or its products, please visit www.humann.com .

About Humann

Humann is a groundbreaking supplement and functional nutrition company founded on the science of nitric oxide and its ability to support a healthy cardiovascular system and is backed by a renowned council of Science Advisory Board scientists and physicians. The innovators at Humann bring nutrition-science, in the form of supplements and functional foods, to consumers in effective, science-backed approaches that meet the demands of modern lifestyle. Its products are widely used by physicians and consumers alike, including over 120 Professional and Collegiate sports teams. Humann's product line includes leading products such as SuperBeets, BeetElite and Neo40. Learn more at www.humann.com .

SOURCE HumanN