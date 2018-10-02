Humantech Ergonomics Webinar Shares How To Reduce Workplace Injuries In The Automotive Industry

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability solutions, is proud to announce the availability of its new free webinar Preventing Musculoskeletal Disorders in the Automotive Industry. The 30-minute live webinar is aimed at safety professionals in the automotive industry, including OEMs and suppliers. Board-certified ergonomists Deepesh Desai and Kent Hatcher will share best practices for reducing the risk of musculoskeletal disorders (MSDs), which are commonplace and costly. Registration is required to attend this complimentary webinar on Wednesday, November 7th at 2 p.m. Eastern.

The automotive industry has many of the same musculoskeletal disorder risk factors as other industrial environments, such as repetitive motions and manual material handling. But, a complex assembly process, varied tooling and workstation setups, plus numerous product design changes can contribute to a higher-than-average risk for workplace injury.



Effective controls used by leading companies will be shared. Participants will learn how to:

identify MSD risk factors that are specific to the automotive industry.

establish an ergonomics improvement process that fits their company culture and needs.

gain commitment from leaders and collaboration with unions.

build and sustain effective engineering controls.

discover new technologies and solutions appropriate for this environment.

This webinar is the third in a series of industry spotlight webinars. To register, visit VelocityEHS' Humantech website.

About VelocityEHS | Humantech

For nearly 40 years, global companies have relied on VelocityEHS' Humantech software and services for workplace ergonomics improvements. By combining experienced, board-certified ergonomists with our proprietary assessment tools and comprehensive software, we deliver integrated solutions that impact safety, quality, and productivity. To learn more about how our Humantech solutions can help you do ergonomics right®, visit www.humantech.com .

About VelocityEHS

Trusted by more than 13,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS helps you reach your EHS goals faster with quick implementations, affordable solutions and unparalleled customer support. We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based environment, health and safety (EHS) software platform. Our easy-to-use software applications are designed on industry best-practice principles to help you solve complex business challenges in simple ways. Recognized by the EHS industry's top independent analysts, including leading scores in the Verdantix 2017 Green Quadrant Analysis and 2017 NAEM EHS & Sustainability Software Ratings Report, VelocityEHS is the global leader in cloud EHS software solutions.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Oakville, Canada; London, England and Sydney, Australia. For more information, visit www.EHS.com .

Contact: Jennifer Sinkwitts

Tel. 734.663.3330 ext. 132

jsinkwitts@humantech.com

SOURCE Humantech

Related Links

http://www.humantech.com

