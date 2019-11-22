HumanTouch, LLC Wins Contract for Air Force Cloud Services Blanket Ordering Agreement

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HumanTouch, LLC is one of multiple awardees to provide Cloud Services to the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center/HN, LevelUP, and its developers. These services will include mechanisms to conduct continuous development, testing, staging and deploying into production, also known as DevOps/DevSecOps. The goal of the contract is to integrate and test at multiple classification levels for government cloud and hybrid cloud architectures to include, but not limited to, IL2, IL5, IL6, and other classification networks.

"HumanTouch excels in building and strategizing high-level security infrastructures unique to the needs of our Department of Defense clients," said Sr. Vice President Rick Hill. "This award with the Air Force gives us the opportunity to implement hybrid cloud architectures and services while serving the larger goal of enabling the warfighter."

LevelUP requires a cloud service provider capable of processing workloads at DoD Cloud Computing Security Requirements Guide (DoD SRG) Impact Level 5 (IL5), as well as other networks, impact levels and classifications. This will ensure the Air Force is able to push software artifacts from development environments to production environments at multiple classification levels and hybrid cloud architectures that comply with DoD/Air Force policies and directives.

This order is to obtain a secure, flexible, efficient, and cost-effective commercial cloud service offering that enables scaling of infrastructure, application resources, IT capabilities and services to meet evolving application and user demand. This includes infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and platform as a service (PaaS) services intended to streamline the migration, implementation, support, compute and storage of current and future LevelUP workloads and applications.

HumanTouch, LLC provides solutions for challenges in the areas of cybersecurity, infrastructure engineering, operations management, solutions engineering, strategy/modernization and more. For over 20 years, we have used our team of experts to infuse innovation, leadership and the human touch to sync with our clients' missions. The hallmark of HumanTouch is the ability to strengthen our clients' effectiveness in the marketplace by bolstering their knowledge of the industry, anticipating and responding to growth and demands, and reducing risk in the digital age. We match our expertise with integrity, acumen and execution. https://www.humantouchllc.com

