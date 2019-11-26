HUMBLE DESIGN CHICAGO presents "Home for the Holidays" Event December 3, 2019

CHICAGO, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Join Humble Design Chicago for "Home for the Holidays," on Giving Tuesday, December 3rd from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Rudolph's Christmas Bar! One of Chicago's best pop-up holiday bars, located at 3660 North Clark Street, Chicago, Illinois.

Humble Design Chicago's annual Giving Tuesday event, "Home for the Holidays" helps raise critical funds to provide furnishings for families transitioning out of homelessness for the holidays and everyday.

This year is anticipated to be the largest and most experiential event yet at Rudolph's Christmas Bar. The ticketed event includes a DJ with holiday-themed music, food, drinks and raffle prizes. Tickets are $75 and may be purchased at the door or online at this link:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/home-for-the-holidays-rudolphs-christmas-bar-tickets-81400905299

ABOUT HUMBLE DESIGN

Humble Design Chicago is a not-for-profit organization serving individuals, families, and veterans emerging from homelessness. Using gently donated items from the local Chicago community, we turn four bare walls into clean, dignified and welcoming homes for our client-families. We accept gently used furniture and household donations at our warehouse in the Bridgeport neighborhood of Chicago. We also offer scheduled pick-up service one day/week for donations from around Chicagoland. Humble Design Chicago is sponsored on a national level by U-Haul and at a city level by CB2 (division of Crate & Barrel). More information: https://www.humbledesign.org/chicago

