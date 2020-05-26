Humble Games Welcomes Gamers to Burn the World With the Launch of Wildfire, a 2D Stealth Game Full of Elemental Magic

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Publisher Humble Games in conjunction with developer Sneaky Bastards is launching Wildfire on PC today. This announcement is accompanied by a brand new trailer that highlights the elemental magic players can wield, solo or in local co-op, starting today.

Watch the launch trailer now: https://youtu.be/3s45vUYpurI.

Wildfire, developed by Dan Hindes and his team at Sneaky Bastards, has already garnered enthusiasm, especially from local press in Australia, where the team is based. From the Australian Game Developers to The PAVS, Wildfire has been recognized for its innovation and excellence.

About Wildfire

In a world where magic has all but died out, the protagonist has been branded a witch by villainous forces who fear elemental powers. Players must use their elemental magic to start fires, freeze water, and move earth to outsmart the superstitious armies of the Arch Duchess as they pursue through lush forests, deep caverns, and over frozen mountaintops. Find and free fellow villagers from captivity, then lead them to safety to reclaim their home.

Learn more at www.humblegames.com/wildfire

About Sneaky Bastards

Based in Sydney, Australia but featuring developers from around the world, Sneaky Bastards is an independent game studio formed around a passion for stealth games. Originally a collective of artists and designers who produced magazines, game jams, and other written works, Sneaky Bastards has since branched into game development with its debut stealth game, Wildfire.

Media Contact:

Michelle Anderson

Email: [email protected]

