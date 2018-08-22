GLENOLDEN, Pa., Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Humera Siddiqui is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Member in the field of Non-Profit in recognition of her role as President of EHSAS for Women.

EHSAS for Women, a quarterly E-magazine that started over four years has now blossomed into a platform that has contributed to a global movement committed to the "social and economic empowerment of women from disadvantaged sections of society." The organization is devoted to "educating and informing women on a range of subjects including health, wellness, finance and more." Established in an effort to promote creative expression through a literary page, EHSAS provides a platform to "various NGO's and Institutions so that they may inform women of the activities and facilities that are on offer." Striving to be an interactive online entity, EHSAS is a strong advocate for women across the globe.





Having attained over five years of experience in the field of Non-profit, Humera Siddiqui is highly praised for her admirable contributions to the industry. Humera Siddiqui is the President and Managing Editor of EHSAS for Women. Throughout her venerated career, Siddiqui has attained extensive experience in the areas of writing, as a social activist, and empowering Pakistani women in the community.





While pursuing her educational endeavors, Siddiqui earned a double Master's degree in Applied Science and Economics. In her previous years, Siddiqui obtained her Bachelor's degree in Economics and Political Science from the University of Karachi in Pakistan.





Benevolent to various organizations, Siddiqui is involved with helping the women and children in her local community.





When she is not working, Siddiqui enjoys reading and spending quality time with her family.





Siddiqui dedicates this recognition in loving memory of both her husband, Qamar Siddiqui and her father, Nisar Jilani. She also dedicates this to her mother, Najma and her children, Sahehryar, Aysha, and Mansoor.





For more information, please visit http://www.ehsasforwomen.com/

