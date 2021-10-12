Humidifiers Market to record a CAGR of 4.41% from 2021 to 2025|CAREL INDUSTRIES Spa and Condair Group AG among Key Vendors|Technavio

Drivers and Challenges

Technavio has identified the major drivers and challenges that impact the humidifiers market. According to our research, ease of use and a simplified installation process are propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the availability of alternative products may hamper the market during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The humidifiers market has been segmented by geography into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. During the forecast period, 44% of the market's growth will originate from North America, with the US and Canada being the key countries.

Based on product, the humidifiers market has been segmented into warm-mist humidifiers, ultrasonic humidifiers, and cool-mist humidifiers. The warm-mist humidifiers segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

To unlock more growth opportunities in each contributing segment, Avail PDF Sample Now!

Some Key Vendors and their Offerings:

Technavio has identified key vendors operating in the market. These include CAREL INDUSTRIES Spa, Condair Group AG, Coway Co. Ltd., Crane - USA, Koninklijke Philips NV, Newell Brands Inc., Plaston Holding, Resideo Technologies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Vornado Air LLC. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

CAREL INDUSTRIES Spa: The company offers different types of humidifiers such as immersed electrode humidifiers, resistive steam humidifiers, and others.

Condair Group AG: The company offers different types of humidifiers, including Condair EL electrode boiler steam humidifier, Condair RS resistive steam humidifier, and others.

Coway Co. Ltd.: The company offers humidifiers under the model name APMS-1516E.

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports a year and view 3 reports every month.

Related Reports:

Hair Dryer Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The hair dryer market has the potential to grow by USD 1.46 billion from 2021 to 2025. View Free Sample Report Now

The hair dryer market has the potential to grow by from 2021 to 2025. Household Water Purifier Filter Market by Technology, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The household water purifier filter market has the potential to grow by USD 1.52 billion from 2021 to 2025. Request Exclusive Free Sample Report

Humidifiers Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.41% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 502.47 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.73 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled CAREL INDUSTRIES Spa, Condair Group AG, Coway Co. Ltd., Crane - USA, Koninklijke Philips NV, Newell Brands Inc., Plaston Holding, Resideo Technologies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Vornado Air LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

For more valuable insights, View Our Report Snapshot!

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com/

