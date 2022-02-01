DUBLIN, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Humidifying Equipment Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the humidifying equipment ? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Humidifying Equipment market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider humidifying equipment market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The humidifying equipment market section of the report gives context. It compares the humidifying equipment market with other segments of the humidifying equipment market by size and growth, historic and forecast.

Major players in the humidifying equipment market are Armstrong International, Boneco, Carel Industries, Crane, Condair Group, Honeywell International, Dristeem, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Dyson ltd, and Winix Inc.



The global humidifying equipment market is expected to decline from $4.83 billion in 2020 to $4.81 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -0.4%. The market declined due to stringent regulations imposed by various governments on the movement of goods and people to contain the virus, supply chain disruptions, and closure or halt in the manufacturing activities to stop the spread of coronavirus. The market is expected to reach $5.42 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3%.



The humidifying equipment market consists of sales of humidifying equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that produce humidifying equipment which are used to increase the relative humidity of a room to ensure that the dry space has enough moisture for the comfort of the occupants. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The humidifying equipment market covered in the report is segmented by type into warm-mist humidifier, cool-mist humidifier, ultrasonic humidifier, evaporative humidifier; by distribution channel into multi-brand stores, exclusive stores, online, other distribution channels; by application into commercial, industrial, residential.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The high cost for installation and maintenance of humidifying equipment is a major factor restraining the growth of the global humidifying equipment market. Central humidifier work by increasing the relative humidity consistently and comes in several different sizes, types, and installation style that impacts the overall cost. For instance, the average cost of installing a central humidifier is between $600 and $1,000. The minimum cost for installing a basic humidifier is around $487, while the maximum cost around $1,532 for a steam humidifier. Therefore, the high cost for installation and maintenance of humidifying equipment is predicted to restrains the market growth.



An increase in the prevalence of diseases such as asthma, sinusitis, and other allergies attributing to dry air have created awareness among customers to maintain specific humidity in the air by using humidifying equipment. According to the Global Asthma Report 2018, Asthma kills about 1000 people every day and attacks as many as 339 million people. Humidifying equipment releases steam or water vapor into the air to increase humidity and help individuals avoid issues faced with dry air. Hence, the increasing prevalence of diseases such as asthma, sinusitis, and other allergies with dry air is projected to generate higher demand for humidifying equipment.



Major players operating in the market are focusing on developing new innovative products to attract a large customer base and maintain their position in the competitive business environment. The humidifying equipment manufacturing companies are incorporating advanced technologies to introduce innovative portable smart products. For instance, in July 2019, Xiaomi launched a new portable MIJIA Smart Sterilization Humidifier with UV-C water sterilization and smart humidifiers for offices and homes. It has a smart constant humidity function that monitors indoor humidity in real-time.



The countries covered in the market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Humidifying Equipment Market Characteristics



3. Humidifying Equipment Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Humidifying Equipment



5. Humidifying Equipment Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Humidifying Equipment Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Humidifying Equipment Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Humidifying Equipment Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Humidifying Equipment Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Warm-Mist Humidifier

Cool-Mist Humidifier

Ultrasonic Humidifier

Evaporative Humidifier

6.2. Global Humidifying Equipment Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Multi-Brand Stores

Exclusive Stores

Online

Other Distribution Channels

6.3. Global Humidifying Equipment Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

7. Humidifying Equipment Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Humidifying Equipment Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Humidifying Equipment Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



