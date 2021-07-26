Hummingbird Bioscience Appoints Renowned Scientist and Medical Oncologist Dr. Thomas J. Lynch to its Board of Directors

HOUSTON and SINGAPORE, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hummingbird Bioscience, an innovative clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing precision therapies against hard-to-drug targets, today announced that internationally renowned scientist and medical oncologist, Dr. Thomas J Lynch, Jr, MD, has been appointed to its Board as a Non-Executive Director, effective immediately.

With a 30-year track record of medical and leadership experience, Dr. Lynch has made important contributions to developing therapeutics and defining the optimal treatment for lung cancer, including pioneering contributions in the area of precision medicine for genetically defined lung cancer. His work has received awards from both the American Association for Cancer Research and the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer.

Dr. Lynch is currently President and Director of the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and was previously Chief Scientific Officer at Bristol-Myers Squibb, where he led the development of several novel therapeutic options for patients with solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Earlier in his career Dr. Lynch served as the Chief of Hematology-Oncology at Massachusetts General Hospital, where he was part of the research team that was credited with the discovery of how targeted therapies could significantly improve outcomes in lung cancer patients with EGFR mutations.

"We are pleased to welcome Tom at a key time for the company, as we progress our lead assets into clinical development, and continue to invest significantly in our next-generation of programs," said Dr. Piers Ingram, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Hummingbird Bioscience. "We believe Tom's leadership in cancer research will be invaluable to Hummingbird's development programs as we look to deliver new precision therapies for patients."

"I look forward to joining Hummingbird's Board of Directors and working with the leadership team and members of the board on the company's strategic growth and development plans," said Dr. Lynch. "We need more options for cancer patients who don't respond to current treatments, and Hummingbird has many interesting programs in development."

About Hummingbird Bioscience

Hummingbird Bioscience is an innovative clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing precision therapies against hard-to-drug targets to improve treatment outcomes. We harness the latest advances in systems biology and data science to better understand and solve the underlying causes of disease and guide development of our therapeutics.

Enabled by our proprietary Rational Antibody Discovery platform, we discover antibodies against optimal yet elusive epitopes on important targets that have not been successfully drugged, unlocking novel mechanisms of action. We are advancing a rich pipeline of first- and best-in-class precision therapies in oncology and autoimmunity, in collaboration with global partners in academia and industry.

Our highly experienced teams in the US and Singapore span antibody discovery, pharmacology, production and clinical development. Together we aim to accelerate the journey of new drugs from concept to clinical care. For more information, please visit www.hummingbirdbioscience.com, and follow Hummingbird on LinkedIn and Twitter (@hummingbirdbio).

