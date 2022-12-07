Hummus market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.75 billion from 2021 to 2026, Market is driven by the introduction of new packaging - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hummus market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.75 billion from 2021 to 2026 at a CAGR of 10.41%, according to Technavio. The introduction of new packaging is notably driving the hummus market growth. However, factors such as the effects of natural calamities may challenge the market growth during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hummus Market 2022-2026

Read the 134-page report with TOC on "Hummus market analysis report by application (sauces and dips, paste and spreads, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2022-2026". https://www.technavio.com/report/hummus-market-industry-analysis

The information services market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

Hummus Market: Major Trend

Growing retail space is one of the trends in the hummus market.

Supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores have been the traditional sales channel for hummus products. However, the sales of these products through e-commerce portals, such as Amazon, Tesco, and BigBasket, are increasing.

Many market players, such as VEEBA, have created their own websites. The size of the online grocery sales industry in the US has risen 17.6% per year on average from 2017 to 2022.

Thus, the sales of hummus products through various e-commerce portals are expected to rise during the forecast period.

Hummus Market: Key Vendors

Agro Tech Foods Ltd.

Bakkavor Group PLC

Boars Head Brand

Cedars Mediterranean Foods Inc.

Damai International

Fountain of Health

Haliburton International Foods Inc.

Harvest Moon Foods

Hope Foods LLC

Hummus Goodness

Kasih Food Production Co.

Lakeview Farms LLC

Nestle SA

Sabra Dipping Co. LLC

SAJJ Mediterranean

Strauss Group Ltd.

T. Marzetti Co.

The Huda Bar

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Wingreens Farms Pvt. Ltd.

Hummus Market: Segmentation Analysis

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

Sauces and dips - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Paste and spreads - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)

APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Middle East and Africa - size and forecast 2021-2026

and - size and forecast 2021-2026 South America - size and forecast 2021-2026

What are the key data covered in the hummus market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hummus market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the hummus market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the hummus market across APAC, North America , Europe , the Middle East , and Africa , and South America

, , the , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the hummus market

Hummus Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 134 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.41% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1.75 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 9.84 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key countries US, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Agro Tech Foods Ltd., Bakkavor Group PLC, Boars Head Brand, Cedars Mediterranean Foods Inc., Damai International, Fountain of Health, Haliburton International Foods Inc., Harvest Moon Foods, Hope Foods LLC, Hummus Goodness, Kasih Food Production Co., Lakeview Farms LLC, Nestle SA, Sabra Dipping Co. LLC, SAJJ Mediterranean, Strauss Group Ltd., T. Marzetti Co., The Huda Bar, The Kraft Heinz Co., and Wingreens Farms Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Consumer Staples Market Reports

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

