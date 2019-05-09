Hunden Strategic Partners Reveals Consumer Desires Shaping Entertainment Districts at Urban Land Institute Council Meeting

CHICAGO, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rob Hunden, President of Hunden Strategic Partners, a full-service real estate development advisory practice, delivered the keynote address at the 2019 Urban Land Institute (ULI) Spring Entertainment Development Council Meeting in Nashville. In front of ULI's top entertainment, restaurant and retail development members, Hunden took a closer look at how entertainment districts have evolved over the last 50 years and what developers of these districts need to know for future viability.

He then went on to outline the dozens of unique needs and desires of the "new consumer." Among the trends highlighted were:

Convertibility of Spaces

Value of Experiences

Constant and Changing Live Entertainment

Adventure with New Food Experiences

Pop-Up Retailers and Restaurants

Focus on creating a place locals love, then tourists will follow.

"The consumer of today is different and constantly evolving," said Rob Hunden. "All consumer behavior has been changed by technology, so the expectation of instant gratification is not generational, but widespread. By understanding what drives decision-making and purchasing decisions, developers can create exciting new experiences in the creation of entertainment districts that drive results," Hunden added.

Hunden ended his keynote speech with examples of innovative developments and entertainment districts today. They included:

Boho Expo and Market in Bogota , Columbia

, Oxbow Public Market in Napa

Ponce City Market & Krog Street Market along Atlanta's BeltLine Trail

Rob Hunden's full presentation, "NextGen Entertainment Districts: Future-Proofing Your Bricks & Mortar Project," is available for download https://hundenpartners.com/downloads/.

About the Urban Land Institute

The Urban Land Institute is a global nonprofit education and research institute supported by its members. Its mission is to provide leadership in the responsible use of land and in sustaining and creating thriving communities worldwide. Established in 1936, the Institute has almost 40,000 members worldwide, representing the entire spectrum of land use and real estate development disciplines working in private enterprise and public service. A multidisciplinary real estate forum, ULI facilitates an open exchange of ideas, information, and experience among industry leaders and policy makers dedicated to creating better places. For more information, please visit uli.org.

About Hunden Strategic Partners

Hunden Strategic Partners is a leading real estate and destination development consulting firm, with professionals in Chicago, San Diego, and Minneapolis. The firm offers a full range of development planning, market, and financial feasibility, economic and impact analyses for specialty destination assets such as sports facilities, mixed-use and entertainment districts, convention and expo centers, hotels, entertainment venues, theme parks, recreation facilities, and other economic development projects.

HSP also provides the developer solicitation and selection experience to move projects from concept to funding. HSP's clients include cities, states, universities, DMO's, authorities and private developers. Mr. Hunden has worked on more than 600 studies and $4 billion in open and successful projects in North America. For more information, please visit: https://hundenpartners.com/

