Hundreds of cyclists will participate in 6th Annual Tour Latino

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cyclists of varying levels of experience from across Florida and beyond will gather this Sunday, Feb. 10 for the sixth annual Tour Latino benefiting Prospera. The charity sports event has attracted over 450 athletes to date between 16 and 78 years of age who will ride their bikes for 100, 70, 50, 25 or 10 miles to support the nonprofit, economic development organization. Tour Latino raises funds to help Prospera continue serving Hispanic entrepreneurs as they build new and stronger businesses. For the first time, Tour Latino cyclists and community leaders recruited as volunteers are helping to fundraise beyond event registration fees and sponsorships, and thus far they have raised over $18,000. More information is available at www.tourlatino.org.

Before dawn on Sunday, cyclists, more than a dozen exhibitors, and Prospera volunteers and staff will arrive at Clermont Waterfront Park to pull for small businesses by exercising, fundraising and celebrating together. The event will begin at 6 a.m. and rides are scheduled to depart starting at 7:30 a.m. After the bike rides, participation and placement medals will be presented and attendees will enjoy lunch, exhibits, prize drawings and a children's play area. Registrants currently include out-of-state participants from Alabama, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Wisconsin, Puerto Rico, and even Canada.

The 2019 Tour Latino is made possible by generous sponsors, including Conrad Santiago & Associates with Ameriprise Financial, AdventHealth, Zaza New Cuban Diner, Fifth Third, Lim Law, Orlando Health, OUC - The Reliable One, Walmart, Walt Disney Parks & Resorts, Florida Dairy Farmers, Marchena & Graham, University of Central Florida, Bank of America, Rosen Hotels, Orange Cycle, Univision Orlando and 98.1 Salsa y Más, among others.

About Prospera

Prospera is an economic development, nonprofit organization that since 1991 has specialized in providing bilingual assistance to Hispanic entrepreneurs who want to establish or expand their business. In the last five years alone, Prospera has facilitated over $36 million in loans, trained over 22,700 entrepreneurs, and helped clients create or retain over 14,500 jobs. Its offices are located across Florida's central, south and west coast regions, and in Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information, visit www.prosperausa.org.

