Hundreds Of Landscape Professionals Will Volunteer To Enhance The Grounds At Arlington National Cemetery And The National Mall

ARLINGTON, Va., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, July 19, hundreds of landscape industry professionals will convene at Arlington National Cemetery and on the National Mall to offer their specialized skills to protect the historic trees, enhance the turf, and improve irrigation systems.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Renewal & Remembrance event, the most significant landscape industry volunteer event in the country, organized by the National Association of Landscape Professionals.

Projects at Arlington National Cemetery include lightning protection for nine historic trees; irrigation repair and upgrades at the Columbarium, the Administration Building, and near the National Park Service's Arlington House; as well as landscape, hardscape, and landscape lighting projects.

New this year, in coordination with the Trust for the National Mall and the National Park Service, approximately 100 landscape and lawn care professionals will help preserve the cherry trees near the Washington Monument. They'll also perform needle tining and slicing the turf at the West Potomac Park sports fields in preparation for new, durable Bermuda Grass to be installed in the future.

"Our industry is honored to give back to two of our nation's most important green spaces at Arlington National Cemetery and the National Mall," said NALP CEO Britt Wood. "Landscape and lawn care professionals are stewards of the environment, and there are no better grounds to protect and enhance than these iconic public spaces."

Renewal & Remembrance will begin with concurrent opening ceremonies at 7:30 a.m. at the James R. Tanner Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery and at the Cherry Tree Grove near the Washington Monument. The grounds work will commence immediately after the ceremonies.

Renewal & Remembrance is supported by many industry partners who donate equipment and team member support, including lead partners Caterpillar, John Deere and New Holland Construction with additional support from SiteOne. For more information or to view a complete list of all our partners, visit https://www.landscapeprofessionals.org/RR/.

The National Association of Landscape Professionals represents an industry of approximately 1 million landscape, lawn care, irrigation, and tree care experts who create and maintain green spaces to benefit society and the environment. The association works with lawmakers and the public to protect and grow the industry and offers education, networking, training and certification programs that increase professionalism in the industry and inspire its members to excellence. For more information, visit www.landscapeprofessionals.org.

