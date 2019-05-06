Hundreds of Locked-Out ABI Workers to Rally at Annual Alcoa Meeting

United Steelworkers (USW)

May 06, 2019, 11:22 ET

PITTSBURGH, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today said that on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, about 200 locked-out workers from the ABI aluminum smelter in Bécancour, Quebec, will demonstrate outside Alcoa's (NYSE: AA) annual shareholders meeting at the Hotel Fairmont Pittsburgh.

ABI, a joint venture between majority-owner Alcoa and Rio Tinto, locked out some 1,030 members of USW Local 9700 on Jan. 11, 2018. The union will send proxy-holding delegates into the meeting to raise questions about the 16-month lockout with the company's shareholders and top executives.

The group will assemble at USW international headquarters before marching to the Fairmont for the rally at 9:30 a.m., where the union will hold a short news conference for reporters at 9:40 a.m.

Later Wednesday morning, the locked-out workers also will demonstrate at Alcoa and Arconic headquarters in Pittsburgh.

About 200 locked-out USW Local 9700 members from Alcoa's ABI aluminum smelter in Bécancour, Quebec; local and international union leaders


March from USW headquarters to rally outside Alcoa's annual shareholders meeting


Wednesday, May 8, 2019 - Rally from 9:30 until 10 a.m., news briefing at 9:40 a.m.


Hotel Fairmont Pittsburgh, 510 Market Street, Pittsburgh

Clairandrée Cauchy, (Montreal), 514-774-4001, ccauchy@metallos.ca
Tony Montana (Pittsburgh), 412-562-2592, tmontana@usw.org
Bob Gallagher (Toronto), 416-544-5966, bgallagher@usw.ca

